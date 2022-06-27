All section
Caste discrimination
Delhi Teenager Ensures Safe Space For LGBTQ+ Community, Helps Teen Queers Connect With Like-Minded People

Image Credits: Yagya Chopra, Unsplash

Inclusivity

Delhi Teenager Ensures Safe Space For LGBTQ+ Community, Helps Teen Queers Connect With Like-Minded People

India,  27 Jun 2022 2:06 PM GMT

Yagya Chopra (16) runs a club 'Desi Teen Queers' on a social app called ‘Uable’, where queer teens connect with like-minded people, discuss their issues and suggestions to deal with them.

In a bid to create a safe and inclusive space for the LGBTQ+ community, a Delhi-based boy has started an online club to help queer teens connect with like-minded people, discuss their issues and suggestions to deal with them.

Yagya Chopra, a 16-year-old who identifies himself as a queer, runs a club 'Desi Teen Queers' on a social app called 'Uable'. Currently, the club has more than 100 users, and queers from all over the country have been part of it since 2021.

"I've always advocated for the queer community and wanted to connect with more teens like me. We had a few clubs on the Uable app like the art club, influencers club, hangout club etc. I suggested why don't we have a queer club as well so that people belonging from the community will feel more welcomed and feel like they belong somewhere," Yagya told The Logical Indian.

Safe Space To Hang Out

He said that the club has specialised for every group of the community and creates a safe space for them to hang out without judgement, besides being moderated where everyone can express themselves without any hesitation.

With such a diverse audience, the platform enables queers to learn from each other and motivates them to be their authentic selves.

"We have people in our club who are out of the closet and also those who are introverted and still in the closet. Our club gives a chance to these people to socialise and choose or create their own gang. We have daily discussions on different LGBTQAI topics and the challenges regarding it," Yagya said.

Specialised For Queer Teens

The best part, he said, is that it is specialised for queer teens unlike other communities, which are mostly for adults.

"In India or South Asia, the only social gatherings for teens to make 'acquaintances' from the community are the Pride events, the scope of which is very limited for someone living remote from the happening cities," Yagya said, adding that such people can now connect with like-minded people within reach of their fingertips.

"I have currently over 180 members. New members are joining in every day. My future goal is to cross 1,000 members and have some LGBTQAI influencers in our club as guests to help motivate other teens," the teen concluded.

Also Read: Detentions, Lack Of Justice, Environment Promoting Mental Health Has Taken Childhood Joy From Kashmiri Kids: Report


