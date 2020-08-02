Inclusivity

Mumbai: Breaking Stereotypes, Dadar Gets Female Pedestrians On Traffic Lights

The initiative is part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's, 'Culture Spine' project, which includes footpath improvement and upkeep of gardens, from Siddhivinayak Temple to Mahim Police Station.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   2 Aug 2020 4:15 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-02T09:49:18+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Mumbai: Breaking Stereotypes, Dadar Gets Female Pedestrians On Traffic Lights

Image Credits: The Indian Express

In a bid to promote gender equality and reduce everyday "unconscious bias", all pedestrian signage across 13 junctions between Mumbai's Dadar and Mahim will feature female pedestrians in traffic lights.

The initiative is part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) 'Culture Spine' project, which includes footpath improvement and upkeep of gardens, from Siddhivinayak Temple to Mahim Police Station.

A pet project of Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, it involves improving and pedestrianising Caddell Road.

Signages featuring female pedestrians have already come up at some signals. Taking to Twitter to share the image of one such signage at Dadar, Thackeray said, "If you've passed by Dadar, you'd see something that will make you feel proud. Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai is ensuring gender equality with a simple idea — the signals now have women too!"

According to a BMC official, pedestrian crossing featuring only men are discriminatory and reinforce everyday gender bias, reported Mumbai Mirror.

"The idea is to install traffic lights with female as well as male representation, to help reduce unconscious bias," Madhukar Pandey, Joint Commissioner of Traffic, was quoted by the media.

"These changes in symbols are in sync with gender sensitivity and a salute to women power. We welcome the initiative and have given our official support to the idea. It is an existing practice in many other countries," the official added.

The BMC will make the changes to 240 traffic signals and pedestrian crossing signages at the 18 junctions.

"We decided to change all 240 pedestrian signage at 18 junctions, from Siddhivinayak Temple to Mahim Police Station," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, G North Ward.

"At Shivaji Park junction all signage have already been converted. We will finish the work in two or three days," the official added.

Also Read: North Delhi Municipal Corporation Schools Are Training Teachers On Transgender Identities, Sign Language

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian