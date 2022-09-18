Bridging Literary Gaps! Assam Govt Launches First Ever Braille Edition Of Assamese Dictionary

Hemkosh is the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language compiled by Hemchandra Barua and first published in 1919. It is considered the "standard" reference of Assamese orthography and continues to be published under the Sadin-Pratidin group. A new inclusive Braille edition of the dictionary was launched on September 17 by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

Taking it to Twitter, the governor said that he was immensely happy to have been a part of the launch of the very first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary.

I am immensely happy to have launched the very first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary "Hemkosh" in Guwahati. A man is incapable only because of his thinking. If he is determined, then all the challenges succumb to his perseverance. pic.twitter.com/34hjpz5vRP — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) September 16, 2022

A Noble Cause That Works Towards Inclusive Spaces

The new edition is expected to improve the quality of educational provisions made available to visually challenged students in the state and make their mother tongue more accessible through resources such as the Assamese dictionary. It would bridge a huge gap that existed between the visually challenged and others in the literary space.

Published under the banner of the Sadin-Pratidin group, the Braille edition of the dictionary will be distributed free of cost among the visually impaired residents of the state. As per reports by the Indian Express, the free-of-cost distribution was assured further by a release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Dictionary Would Empower A Larger Community

Speaking during its launch, Governor Mukhi noted that the endeavour would enable the visually challenged residents to enjoy the benefits of Hemkosh just like every other Assamese. He added that all these years, the Hemkosh was vital in the upliftment and progress of the regional language, and with the inclusion of Braille within the same, he hoped the dictionary would empower a larger community.

Congratulating Jayanta Barua, the proprietor of the Sadin-Pratidin group, and the entire team on the work they put forth, the governor expressed that he hopes that "The lexicon would help in improving the quality of education of the visually challenged."

