All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Bridging Literary Gaps! Assam Govt Launches First Ever Braille Edition Of Assamese Dictionary

Image Credits: Twitter and Unsplash

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

Bridging Literary Gaps! Assam Govt Launches First Ever Braille Edition Of Assamese Dictionary

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Assam,  18 Sep 2022 5:46 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The Braille edition of 'Hemkosh', Assamese dictionary, would now enable the visually challenged to familiarise themselves with the world of words and receive an equitable standing on the educational front.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Hemkosh is the first etymological dictionary of the Assamese language compiled by Hemchandra Barua and first published in 1919. It is considered the "standard" reference of Assamese orthography and continues to be published under the Sadin-Pratidin group. A new inclusive Braille edition of the dictionary was launched on September 17 by Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi.

Taking it to Twitter, the governor said that he was immensely happy to have been a part of the launch of the very first Braille version of the prestigious Assamese dictionary.

A Noble Cause That Works Towards Inclusive Spaces

The new edition is expected to improve the quality of educational provisions made available to visually challenged students in the state and make their mother tongue more accessible through resources such as the Assamese dictionary. It would bridge a huge gap that existed between the visually challenged and others in the literary space.

Published under the banner of the Sadin-Pratidin group, the Braille edition of the dictionary will be distributed free of cost among the visually impaired residents of the state. As per reports by the Indian Express, the free-of-cost distribution was assured further by a release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Dictionary Would Empower A Larger Community

Speaking during its launch, Governor Mukhi noted that the endeavour would enable the visually challenged residents to enjoy the benefits of Hemkosh just like every other Assamese. He added that all these years, the Hemkosh was vital in the upliftment and progress of the regional language, and with the inclusion of Braille within the same, he hoped the dictionary would empower a larger community.

Congratulating Jayanta Barua, the proprietor of the Sadin-Pratidin group, and the entire team on the work they put forth, the governor expressed that he hopes that "The lexicon would help in improving the quality of education of the visually challenged."

Also Read: Towards Inclusivity! Odisha Government To Set Up World-Class Laboratory For Visually Challenged

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Hemkosh 
Assamese dictionary 
Braille 
Assam Government 
Visually challenged 

Must Reads

Lumpy Skin Disease: 126 Cattle Dead, 25 Districts Affected By Lumpy Virus In Maharashtra
Bridging Literary Gaps! Assam Govt Launches First Ever Braille Edition Of Assamese Dictionary
Gujarat: Thousands Join 'Mass Casual Leave' Protest, Demands Govt To Reinstate Old Pension Scheme
Cheetahs Return To India After 70 Yrs! 5 Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Speech On 'Project Cheetah'
Similar Posts
Towards Inclusivity! Odisha Government To Set Up World-Class Laboratory For Visually Challenged
Inclusivity

Towards Inclusivity! Odisha Government To Set Up World-Class Laboratory For Visually Challenged

The Logical Indian Crew
Family May Take Form Of Domestic, Unmarried Partnership Or Queer Relationships; Observes SC
Inclusivity

Family May Take Form Of Domestic, Unmarried Partnership Or Queer Relationships; Observes SC

The Logical Indian Crew
Archbishop Anthony Poola Becomes First Ever Dalit Person To Be Appointed As Cardinal In India
Inclusivity

Archbishop Anthony Poola Becomes First Ever Dalit Person To Be Appointed As Cardinal In India

The Logical Indian Crew
New Draft Guidelines On Water Supply For Differently-Abled Includes Hand Rails, Foot Pedals & More
Inclusivity

New Draft Guidelines On Water Supply For Differently-Abled Includes Hand Rails, Foot Pedals & More

The Logical Indian Crew
No More Climbing On Trees, Travelling For Network! Tribals Of Chhattisgarh To Finally Get 4G Internet
Inclusivity

No More Climbing On Trees, Travelling For Network! Tribals Of Chhattisgarh To Finally Get 4G...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X