Caste discrimination
After Community Libraries, Jharkhands Jamtara To Get Clubs For Elderly People

Image Credits: Twitter

Inclusivity
The Logical Indian Crew

After Community Libraries, Jharkhand's Jamtara To Get Clubs For Elderly People

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Jharkhand,  17 Nov 2021 10:03 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

With minimum expenditure, these clubs will come up in all six blocks — Nala, Fathepur, Jamtara, Narayanpur, Karmatand, and Kundhit.

Jamtara, which hit the headlines for equipping all 118 panchayats with community libraries by giving a makeover to the old and discarded school buildings, is gearing up for something new.

The district administration has decided to use the infrastructure to set up clubs or recreational centres for the elderly at the block level.

Like community libraries, the initiative is a brainchild of Jamtara Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz.

With minimum expenditure, these clubs will come up in all six blocks — Nala, Fathepur, Jamtara, Narayanpur, Karmatand and Kundhit. Like his previous initiative, Mumtaz wants to utilise old structures in block offices.

The groundwork for the project has already started, buildings have been identified and renovation is in the progression stage. Mumtaz said that these centres would be exclusively for senior citizens to interact socially, an attempt to improve their mental well-being.

Depression Among The Elderly

According to the Deputy Commissioner, the idea struck him after he came across instances of depression among certain older people due to various social issues.

"There was a teacher who used to reach students even after retirement. After his wife passed away, he went into depression and wanted to die. When it was brought to the notice of district administration, we motivated him to live a normal life. I thought why not provide an opportunity to live a dignified social life to the poor and older people by setting up these clubs at the block level," Mumtaz told The New Indian Express.

He added health camps would also be organised in these clubs.

A committee will be formed with a Block Development Officer as the ex-officio secretary to ensure proper monitoring. A person has to be above 60 to join the club. Locals are delighted to know about the initiative and believe it could go a long way.

"Since the most miserable and difficult period of a person's life is old age with no one to look after, it is a wonderful step by the district administration," said a social activist from Nala Block, Vijan Rai.

Also Read: Step Towards Inclusion! Ministry Of Culture Plans Disabled-Friendly Infrastructure At Tourist Places

Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Clubs for elderly 
Old clubs 
Older people in Jharkhand 
Jamtara Elderly Clubs 

X
X