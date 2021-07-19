Inclusivity

1/4th Of Tribals, 1/5th Dalits Dropped Out From Secondary Classes In 2019-2020: Report

Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, the two states having a large tribal population, had the highest proportion of tribal students dropping out in class 9 and 10— about 31.5 and 30.9 per cent respectively.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   19 July 2021 11:51 AM GMT
Writer : Tashafi Nazir | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: unicef.org

About one-fourth of students from the tribal category and one-fifth of Dalits dropped out of school in 9th and 10th standards respectively, for the year 2019-20, reveals data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), which was released earlier in the month. Among the students from the general category, only one in nine dropped out of school.

Over one-third of all students studying in 9th and 10th standard, dropped out in Assam. In most of the states, the ratio of boys opting out of school was more as compared to girls except Assam and Bihar, where more girls than boys dropped at this stage.

At primary levels, the proportion of dropping out of schools among tribal students was more than the general category kids, which was below 5 per cent. However, the percentage was still small at this stage. Similarly, upper primary levels saw less than 2 per cent drop out percentage in most of the Indian states, except students from the tribal and Dalit community.

Huge Gap In Odisha And Jharkhand

Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, the states accomodating a large tribal population, had the highest proportion of tribal students dropping out in class 9 and 10—about 31.5 per cent and 30.9 per cent respectively.

Twenty-six per cent of tribal students dropped out at the secondary level in Gujarat and Maharashtra also. Odisha and Jharkhand had a huge gap between the general category students and others.

Less Tribal Dropout Rates In Northeast

Northeast states present a better picture when it comes to the drop-out rate among tribal kids. The drop-out rate in Assam among tribal kids was less, however, it had the highest proportion of student drop-outs at the secondary level among the general categories.

Similarly, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh had a less drop-out rate among tribal students. In the southern states, one-fifth of tribal students in Kerala and one-third in Tamil Nadu dropped out at the secondary level. In contrast, the drop-out rate among tribal kids in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh was less than general category students.

