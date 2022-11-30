All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Calcutta Boy Deepak Pareek Goes Big – Started With Content Creation, Now Produces A Bengali Feature Film

Image Credits: Iceberg Creation

Impact
The Logical Indian Crew

Calcutta Boy Deepak Pareek Goes Big – Started With Content Creation, Now Produces A Bengali Feature Film

Riya Kumari

Writer: Riya Kumari

Riya Kumari

Riya Kumari

Social Media Content Creator

A simple girl truly without filters trying to reach out to society to contribute something meaningful in whatever little way possible! In the era of social media, I’m here to deliver the content which remains out of the sight of the audience, a good communicator to voice out your stories, truly unfiltered!

See article by Riya Kumari

India,  30 Nov 2022 8:44 AM GMT

Editor : Apurwa Shrivastava | 

Apurwa Shrivastava

Apurwa Shrivastava

Manager - Brand Solutions

When not writing transformational stories, Apurwa ideates methods to help brands amplify their social initiatives. She believes that the world can be made beautiful with collaborative efforts and that impact is possible if one has the intent!

See article by Apurwa Shrivastava

Creatives : Riya Kumari

Riya Kumari

Riya Kumari

Social Media Content Creator

A simple girl truly without filters trying to reach out to society to contribute something meaningful in whatever little way possible! In the era of social media, I’m here to deliver the content which remains out of the sight of the audience, a good communicator to voice out your stories, truly unfiltered!

See article by Riya Kumari

“We also intend to make a lot of regional content, specifically, in the form of short films, movies, documentaries, feature films, or web series, because that is primarily the value proposition of Iceberg Creations,” says Deepak.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Deepak Pareek is a popular content creator with a following of 145k+ on his Instagram and over 160k+ across all types of social media, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. What do these numbers tell? They say he once was a simpleton like any other shy kid who witnessed success because he followed his heart.

Like any other newly passed out commerce student from school, he opted for CA + B. Com honors from one of the prestigious colleges of Calcutta. After flunking several times in the second group of the CA IPCC exam, Deepak decided that this was not what he wanted to pursue his entire life. Passing numerous hours watching YouTube videos and locked in his room; when the whole world thought he was preparing to become a Chartered Accountant, he was preparing to be an Entrepreneur/Content Creator. From starting his first start-up in the second year of his college, named Career Keeda, to now producing a Bengali Feature Film, Deepak has displayed the highest level of grit, determination, and above all, patience.

When asked why he chose content creation, Deepak said that he did it for personal branding, "Most people didn't know me, so to take myself forward, I started creating content in 2018, a year after passing out of college, so that's where my content creation journey began!" This journey led him to establish his other start-up, Iceberg Creations, where the idea was to assist many brands and corporate companies in making promotional films. "We also intend to make a lot of regional content, specifically, in the form of short films, movies, documentaries, feature films, or web series, because that is primarily the value proposition of Iceberg Creations," says Deepak.

Deepak has been creating content since 2018, and in a span of 4 years, he has understood the intricacies of how media and content work. "It all felt like a natural progression to me, from being a content creator to opening a media production house and then receiving an opportunity to produce a film," says Deepak Pareek.

The regional feature film is 'Akorik,' starring legendary Bengali actors and actresses Victor Banerjee, Rituparna Sengupta, and Anuradha Roy. Deepak said, "Working with these significant people, I learned so much and I hope this process never stops and I keep creating more valuable content." When posed the question about what the movie was about, he did not reveal much but said it is about the disintegration of a joint family into nuclear families where the journey of a single mother and her son is the highlight. The premise does seem intriguing, isn't it? Well, it is, and we wish that it receives extreme love and applause from the audience when it hits the theatres.

Deepak Pareek, a local Calcutta boy, started as a creator and is now making significant strides in the media industry with his soon-to-be-released Bengali film 'Akorik.' He hopes to jump into other creative roles like acting and directing in the upcoming future.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Riya Kumari
,
Editor : Apurwa Shrivastava
,
Creatives : Riya Kumari
Select A Tag 
Iceberg Creation 
Bengali Film 

Must Reads

Do Indian Sanitary Pads Contain 'Chemical Phthalates' More Than EU's Standard Limit? Misleading Information Viral
BJP IT Cell Head Makes False Claims About Earth's Rotation And Rahul Gandhi's Aarti At Narmada Ghat In Omkareshwar
Sustainable Cars! Four Lucknow School Kids Build Cars That Don't Pollute Air, Instead Clean It When Driven
In A First, Indore Plans To Issue Municipal Green Bond To Retail Investors For Solar Plant
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X