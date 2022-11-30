Calcutta Boy Deepak Pareek Goes Big – Started With Content Creation, Now Produces A Bengali Feature Film

Deepak Pareek is a popular content creator with a following of 145k+ on his Instagram and over 160k+ across all types of social media, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. What do these numbers tell? They say he once was a simpleton like any other shy kid who witnessed success because he followed his heart.



Like any other newly passed out commerce student from school, he opted for CA + B. Com honors from one of the prestigious colleges of Calcutta. After flunking several times in the second group of the CA IPCC exam, Deepak decided that this was not what he wanted to pursue his entire life. Passing numerous hours watching YouTube videos and locked in his room; when the whole world thought he was preparing to become a Chartered Accountant, he was preparing to be an Entrepreneur/Content Creator. From starting his first start-up in the second year of his college, named Career Keeda, to now producing a Bengali Feature Film, Deepak has displayed the highest level of grit, determination, and above all, patience.



When asked why he chose content creation, Deepak said that he did it for personal branding, "Most people didn't know me, so to take myself forward, I started creating content in 2018, a year after passing out of college, so that's where my content creation journey began!" This journey led him to establish his other start-up, Iceberg Creations, where the idea was to assist many brands and corporate companies in making promotional films. "We also intend to make a lot of regional content, specifically, in the form of short films, movies, documentaries, feature films, or web series, because that is primarily the value proposition of Iceberg Creations," says Deepak.



Deepak has been creating content since 2018, and in a span of 4 years, he has understood the intricacies of how media and content work. "It all felt like a natural progression to me, from being a content creator to opening a media production house and then receiving an opportunity to produce a film," says Deepak Pareek.



The regional feature film is 'Akorik,' starring legendary Bengali actors and actresses Victor Banerjee, Rituparna Sengupta, and Anuradha Roy. Deepak said, "Working with these significant people, I learned so much and I hope this process never stops and I keep creating more valuable content." When posed the question about what the movie was about, he did not reveal much but said it is about the disintegration of a joint family into nuclear families where the journey of a single mother and her son is the highlight. The premise does seem intriguing, isn't it? Well, it is, and we wish that it receives extreme love and applause from the audience when it hits the theatres.



Deepak Pareek, a local Calcutta boy, started as a creator and is now making significant strides in the media industry with his soon-to-be-released Bengali film 'Akorik.' He hopes to jump into other creative roles like acting and directing in the upcoming future.