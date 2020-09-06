Bihar: Two Dalit Men Shot Dead Over Land Dispute

Two persons belonging to the Mahadalit community were shot dead while three others were injured by unidentified persons in Chandpur Bhangaha village of Bihar's Purnea district on Saturday, September 5.

According to The Indian Express, the incident took place when several armed people barged into the house of the family, thrashing five of its members with cane and iron rods before shooting two of them.

The deceased have been identified as Anmol Rishi (50) and Subodh Rishi (45) who were residents of Chandpur Bhangahan village, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vibhash Kumar said.

"Prima facie, it looks to be a case of the land dispute. The victims, cousins, had been possessing a four-acre piece of land which some other villagers claimed their as own… We are trying to identify the attackers," said the officer.

The three injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, he added.

A case has been filed against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as well as provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The publication reported one of the residents, Ramesh Rishi stating that some influential villagers had been threatening the family to vacate their four-acre land where they had been living for years.

"Anmol and Subodh had been opposing upper-caste families of the village in their bid to get the land vacated, they were targeted," Rishi said.



Reportedly, a team of police officers is camping in the village after the incident took place while the investigation is underway.

