Bindu Ammini, an activist and one of the two women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in 2019 after the Supreme Court's verdict, was thrashed by a man at Kozhikode beach, Kerala. The incident took place on Wednesday, January 5.

Bindu registered a case against the man, and on Thursday, he was arrested by the Vellayil police from his house.

The visuals of the attack went viral, showing the man grabbing and choking her while she tried to defend herself. The accused is identified as Mohandas of Thodiyil in Kozhikode district while the case is still under investigation.

Bindu Ammini (SC) had breached the priestly order by entering the Sabarimala temple in 2019. After that she was attacked several times.



The left govt always showed its leniency with the goons and did not take any action. Break your silence, commies! pic.twitter.com/L3YzTBUBxF — Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) January 7, 2022

Bindu alleged that she was attacked without any incitement, reported The Wire.

Attacked Multiple Times In The Past

Bindu Ammini has been subjected to similar attacks in the past. In December 2021, she sustained head injuries after an autorickshaw rammed her.

In November 2019, she was attacked by a Hindu outfit member. She was taken to a hospital after the man sprayed her pepper/chilli outside the police commissionerate in Kochi.



After the Apex Court's verdict in September 2018, Bindu, alongside activist Kanaka Durga, entered the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in January 2019. Before that, women of menstrual age were restricted entry into the shrine.

Even after the Supreme Court's verdict, women's entry into the shrine faces a lot of violent backlash from a section of devotees and Hindu right-wing outfits. Any woman from any professional sector who tries to enter the shrine is attacked.

Bindu Ammini grieved that she didn't feel safe anymore and thought that the only option she could see was either leave the country or seek asylum.

She told News 18, "It was after I climbed Sabarimala that I was subjected to all these attacks. It's not that yesterday's incident was a conspired one. Because the message passed on to all, minor and major, right-wing groups are to attack me whenever and wherever they see me. The benefit they get from attacking me is that they would get rewards and respect."

Also Read: Meet Shafi Vikraman, Kerala Man Who Earned Over 145 Certificates Virtually From Ivy League Colleges