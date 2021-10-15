All section
India Re-elected To UN Human Rights Council With Resounding Majority

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Human Rights
The Logical Indian Crew

India Re-elected To UN Human Rights Council With Resounding Majority

Others/World,  15 Oct 2021 10:22 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

India was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term with an overwhelming majority in the General Assembly. It secured 184 votes in the 193-member assembly

India was re-elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-24 term on Thursday, October 14, with an overwhelming majority in the General Assembly. New Delhi's envoy described the election as a "robust endorsement" of the country's strong roots in democracy, pluralism, and fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution.


The 76th UN General Assembly held elections for 18 new members of the UN Human Rights Council who will serve for a period of three years, starting in January 2022. India secured 184 votes in the 193-member assembly. The required majority was 97.

The UN General Assembly elected by secret ballot Argentina, Cameroon, Benin, Eritrea, Finland, Gambia, Honduras, India, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Montenegro, Paraguay, Qatar, Somalia, UAE, and the USA.

India's current term is slated to end on December 31, 2021. For election for the 2022-2024 term, there were five vacant seats in the Asia-Pacific States category India, Malaysia Kazakhstan, Qatar, and United Arab Emirates, reported The Hindu.

What Is The Membership Based On?

The membership is based on equitable geographical distribution, and seats are distributed among regional groups Group of African States (13), Group of Asia-Pacific States (13), Group of Eastern European States (6), Group of Latin American and Caribbean States (eight) and Group of Western European and other States (seven). The members of the Council shall serve for a period of three years and shall not be eligible for immediate re-election after two consecutive terms. The council is made up of 47 member states.

The US joined the cohort more than three years after the Trump administration pulled out of the body over what it termed as chronic bias against Israel and a lack of reform. US. Ambassador at UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Washington's election to the Council has "fulfilled President Biden's campaign pledge to rejoin the Human Rights Council" and the U.S. will "work to ensure this body lives up to these principles." It received 168 votes in the secret ballot by the 193-member General Assembly.

"... More broadly, we will promote respect for fundamental freedoms and women's rights, and oppose religious intolerance, racial and ethnic injustices, and violence and discrimination against members of minority groups, including LGBTQI+ persons and persons with disabilities," the newspaper quoted Thomas-Greenfield as saying.

Writer : Madhusree Goswami
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
United Nations Human Rights Council 
UN general assembly 
India 

