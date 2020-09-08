Home Ministry Suspends Foreign Contribution Licence Of 13 NGOs For Indulging In 'Religious Conversion' Of Tribals

The Union Home Ministry has suspended the foreign contribution licence of at least 13 NGOs (Non-Governmental Organisation) and associations for allegedly indulging in religious conversion in areas dominated by the tribal communities.



According to the Times of India, the conversion activities stand in violation of the provisions of the Foreign Contributions Regulations Act (FCRA), 2010 and the suspension would result in such organisations failing to receive any foreign funding for religious purposes.



The Ministry has further frozen the bank accounts of these NGOs after reports surfaced which pointed to their involvement in the conversion of locals to Christianity in some tribal-dominated areas of certain states including Jharkhand.



Section 12(4) empowers FCRA authorities to suspend the licence of an NGO/association that indulges in activities aimed at conversion through force, either directly or indirectly, from one religious faith to another.



The NGOs had reportedly been issued a show-cause notice and were asked to submit their response to the charges, however, as per the Ministry, the NGOs did not reply within the prescribed timeline.



The 13 NGOs have been given a time of six months to respond to the suspension notice and depending upon their responses, the FCRA license will be either cancelled or reinstated.

"MHA has suspended FCRA licenses of 13 NGOs and associations for allegedly indulging in religious conversion activities in tribal-dominated areas. Without the licenses, affected NGOs will not be able to receive any foreign funding for 'religious' purposes," tweeted BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya, attaching a publishing report on the suspension.

