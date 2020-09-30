[Video] Hathras Horror: Police Barricade Funeral Pyre Of Gangrape-Murder Victim From Family, Media

On the wee hours of Wednesday, September 30, the Uttar Pradesh police 'forcibly' performed the last rites of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras allegedly by four upper-caste men. The family alleged that even though they wanted to bring her body home, the police forcibly cremated her body.

"It appears that my sister has been cremated; the police are not telling us anything. We begged them to let us bring her body inside the house one last time, but they didn't listen to us," the woman's brother told The Indian Express.

Two weeks after she was attacked, the woman had died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. Her body had reached her village in Hathras around midnight.

Around 3 AM, photos and videos from the village surfaced online, which showed a lone pyre, without any family members near it. Reports stated that the police allegedly barricaded the victim's family inside their home and burnt the body.

The police also refused entry to media to the area. To keep reporters, the victim's family and the villagers away, the police also formed a human chain and only cops were present to perform the victim's last rites, NDTV reported.