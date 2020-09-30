Human Rights

[Video] Hathras Horror: Police Barricade Funeral Pyre Of Gangrape-Murder Victim From Family, Media

Around 3 AM, photos and videos from the village surfaced online, which showed a lone pyre, without any family members near it.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   30 Sep 2020 6:02 AM GMT
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Image Credits: Anuja Jaiswal/Twitter, Anuja Jaiswal/Twitter

On the wee hours of Wednesday, September 30, the Uttar Pradesh police 'forcibly' performed the last rites of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped and tortured in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras allegedly by four upper-caste men. The family alleged that even though they wanted to bring her body home, the police forcibly cremated her body.

"It appears that my sister has been cremated; the police are not telling us anything. We begged them to let us bring her body inside the house one last time, but they didn't listen to us," the woman's brother told The Indian Express.

Two weeks after she was attacked, the woman had died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on Tuesday. Her body had reached her village in Hathras around midnight.

Around 3 AM, photos and videos from the village surfaced online, which showed a lone pyre, without any family members near it. Reports stated that the police allegedly barricaded the victim's family inside their home and burnt the body.

The police also refused entry to media to the area. To keep reporters, the victim's family and the villagers away, the police also formed a human chain and only cops were present to perform the victim's last rites, NDTV reported.

When asked whether it was the victim's body being burnt, police personnel at the site refused to comment.

"Right behind me is the body of #HathrasCase victim burning. Police barricaded the family inside their home and burnt the body without letting anybody know," an India Today reporter said.


Several visuals from the incident also showed the family members arguing with cops and the victim's mother weeping. Several villagers had also tried to stop the ambulance from going to the funeral ground.

Doctors at the hospital said that the woman's tongue was cut and she has multiple fractures all over her body. All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail on the charge of gang-rape and murder.

