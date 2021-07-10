Human Rights

Daily Wage Labourer's Son To Represent India In World Sailing Championship

The youngest among three brothers, 15-year-old Padidala Vishwanath is a young sailor of Navy Boys Sports Company (NBSC), INS Mandovi, Goa.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 July 2021 6:31 AM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Daily Wage Labourers Son To Represent India In World Sailing Championship

Image Credit: India Today

Beating all odds, Padidala Vishwanath, who is the son of a daily wage labourer, has been selected in the junior boy's yatching team to represent India in the ongoing Optimist World Sailing Championship 2021 at the Riva Del Garda in Italy. The competition that began on June 30 will conclude on July 10.

The youngest among three brothers, 15-year-old Vishwanath is a young sailor of Navy Boys Sports Company (NBSC), INS Mandovi, Goa. His parents are daily wage labourers who moved to Hyderabad from Suryapet 20 years ago to provide a better future for their children. Determined since a young age, Vishwanath was selected for Telangana residential social welfare school, reported News 18. "Here the IPS and director RS Parvin Kumar identified his talent and nurtured him," Vishwanath's father Saidulu said.

Determined Since A Young Age

He was 12 when NBSC selected him. "I myself was amazed at the passion he showed for sailing when he was studying in Class V. Initially when he got hurt while training, I took him to the hospital. Despite an injury to his leg, he did not mind it and chose not to even rest," said his father Saidulu.

His prior achievements include winning a silver medal at the sub-junior international Regatta in 2017 and has been part of the national side in the Optimist class since then.

Also Read: Wedding Certificates, Safe Houses: These 'Marriage Shops' In Panchkula Are A Go-To Place For Runaway Couples

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian