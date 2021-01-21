Meet 30-Yr-Old Adilaxmi, Telangana's Only Woman Mechanic

Telangana's Adilaxmi has the skills to balance the kitchen and her garage at ease. A mother of two, she is the state's only woman mechanic.

According to India Today, the 30-year-old runs an automobile shop at Sujatha Nagar near Kothagudem with her husband. She is skilled in tasks ranging from changing the tyres of two-wheelers to trucks and bigger carriers.

Adilaxmi and Veerabhadram got married in 2010, soon after which they moved into the neighbourhood in search of a better livelihood.



Reports suggest that the duo set up a mechanic and welding shop by mortgaging an over a lakh rupees and started learning the work to help husband.

"I now can handle the work like mending a punctured inner tube, greasing and fitting tyres into the vehicle rim and axle on my own, though it seemed tough initially. We serve the customers round the clock," Adilaxmi said.



In a video report, the woman also shared that she had to undergo eye surgery and her family had been facing troubles to make ends meet. She also requested the state government to extend assistance.

