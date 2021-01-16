13-Yr-Old Delhi Boy Raped Multiple Times, Forced To Beg, Undergo Sex Change Surgery

In a horrific incident of human rights violations, a 13-year-old boy from northeast Delhi was forced to have a sex reassignment surgery and was gang-raped by a man and his three friends. The minor was also forced into begging and prostitution.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) stated that that the survivor, Shubham (name changed) had met the accused at a dance event in the national capital's Laxmi Nagar area. The accused befriended him under the pretext of providing him dance training.

Reports revealed that Shubham participated in a few dance events and was paid for the performance. After a while, he was told that he will have to join and work with the group. Eventually, the accused began drugging him and forced him to undergo sex reassignment surgery. After the surgery, he was given hormones to accelerate the transition. The boy was barely 13.

The women's body (DCW) said that after the sex reassignment operation, the accused and his friends gang-raped Shubham and pushed him into prostitution for money. He was also forced to beg as a eunuch at traffic signals in the city. The teenager was made to wear women's attire for luring "customers", and at times assault and take their money.

Shubham continued to suffer as the accused had threatened to kill him and his family members if he confided in anyone.

The Silver Lining

When the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March 2020, Shubham managed to escape and reached out to his mother. Hitting the reset button, he began living with his parents in a rented house. The accused, however, managed to get their address and arrived there in December. They brutally thrashed the boy and robbed his parents. Thereafter, they took him back and raped him.

Fighting against the odds, two days later, Shubham managed to flee again and reached the New Delhi railway station. A lawyer found and took him to the DCW. Later, the police officials were informed and a case was registered under relevant sections of the law.

Two accused have been arrested, police said, adding that efforts are being made to get to the others.

