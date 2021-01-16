Human Rights

13-Yr-Old Delhi Boy Raped Multiple Times, Forced To Beg, Undergo Sex Change Surgery

According to the Delhi Commission for Women, a minor boy was allegedly forced to undergo a sex reassignment surgery and then gang-raped by four men. Police have arrested two persons in connection with the case.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   16 Jan 2021 4:49 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
13-Yr-Old Delhi Boy Raped Multiple Times, Forced To Beg, Undergo Sex Change Surgery

Image Credits: Financial Express

In a horrific incident of human rights violations, a 13-year-old boy from northeast Delhi was forced to have a sex reassignment surgery and was gang-raped by a man and his three friends. The minor was also forced into begging and prostitution.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) stated that that the survivor, Shubham (name changed) had met the accused at a dance event in the national capital's Laxmi Nagar area. The accused befriended him under the pretext of providing him dance training.

Reports revealed that Shubham participated in a few dance events and was paid for the performance. After a while, he was told that he will have to join and work with the group. Eventually, the accused began drugging him and forced him to undergo sex reassignment surgery. After the surgery, he was given hormones to accelerate the transition. The boy was barely 13.

The women's body (DCW) said that after the sex reassignment operation, the accused and his friends gang-raped Shubham and pushed him into prostitution for money. He was also forced to beg as a eunuch at traffic signals in the city. The teenager was made to wear women's attire for luring "customers", and at times assault and take their money.

Shubham continued to suffer as the accused had threatened to kill him and his family members if he confided in anyone.

The Silver Lining

When the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March 2020, Shubham managed to escape and reached out to his mother. Hitting the reset button, he began living with his parents in a rented house. The accused, however, managed to get their address and arrived there in December. They brutally thrashed the boy and robbed his parents. Thereafter, they took him back and raped him.

Fighting against the odds, two days later, Shubham managed to flee again and reached the New Delhi railway station. A lawyer found and took him to the DCW. Later, the police officials were informed and a case was registered under relevant sections of the law.

Two accused have been arrested, police said, adding that efforts are being made to get to the others.

Also Read: Kerala: Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing His Foster Child, Probe Ordered

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian