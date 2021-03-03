UP: 12-Yr-Old Girl's Body Found In Pit, Five Days After She Went Missing In Bulandshahr

In yet another horrific incident of crime against women, a 12-year-old girl was found buried in a pit in the home of a villager in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Tuesday, five days after she went missing.

The accused, who was on the run, was arrested Wednesday morning from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. The arrested man has been identified as 22-year-old Harendra who worked as a labourer in Delhi. The accused was at his home in the evening when the girl disappeared.

Bulandshahr Police chief Santosh Kumar Singh said, "Yesterday, we found the body of the girl from the pit in his house and arrested the accused around 7:30 am in the morning from Himachal Pradesh. During the investigation, the accused confessed that the girl had come to his house to drink water, and he attempted to rape her. When she cried for help, he killed her and buried the body in his house premises."

According to the Bulandshahr police officials, the girl's parents had lodged a missing person's complaint on February 28, claiming that a man named Harendra had kidnapped her. The girl had gone to collect cattle fodder with her mother and elder sisters from the fields. After some time, she went towards a house nearby in search of water to drink, but did not return, reported News 18.

When the girl did not return, her sisters screamed for her but there was no response. They assumed that she had gone to the house and went back to work in the fields. But hours later when they did not find her, the family started looking for her.

The minor's family return to the same spot looking for her in the evening and found a man who was drunk but they could not find the minor. Before going to the police station, the family continued their search operation for two-three days.

People started searching for the girl along with the police and found a spot inside a house where it seemed a fresh pit had been dug. When the pit was searched in, the girl's body was found, added the police chief.

