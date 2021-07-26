This Lady With A Placard Stood Outside A Lucknow Hospital For Two Hours, Becomes One Among Many #StoriesOfHope

Cremating the lifeless bodies of strangers without any excuse, day in and day out can be an overwhelming experience to process for anyone. The challenges which come with performing a duty of this nature, one needs to be someone with a heart that believes in selflessly being there for others. Holding a placard that read "Nishulk Shav Vaahan", Versha Verma is a name who stood outside a Lucknow hospital in a PPE kit with a white van. She started her service at the beginning of covid second wave after she lost one of her friends to COVID-19. In the podcast episode, Rajkumar Rao tells us about how Versha has also been a National Level Judo player and a published poet. Versha whose contributions are immense tells him, "I moulded myself to whatever time demanded from me. But I felt like society needs me in a different way now."

Just like her, another selfless superhero Madhumita Prushty from Bhubaneswar, duly completed the paperwork and performed the last rites of several deceased. On the other hand, Merajuddin Khan set an example that humanity is above all by respectfully cremating the dead body of a woman whose last rites was not performed for six days.

In the words of Swanand Kirkire, "Chahe aaye hazaaron mushkilen, chaahe andhiyaare baadal ghire...ye waqt ki aandhi aayi hai, aisi bipada dushman pe bhi na gire'' , The almost cannibalistic second wave of the covid-19 pandemic had blurred the line between life and death. In this collective animosity, India witnessed morose desperation to find resources. But as they say, every crisis, no matter how excruciating, gives birth to the heroes we never knew we needed. The strangers who stepped up as one's own, have made for the extraordinary #StoriesOfHope. Through its initiative #RukJanaNahi, Spotify India has recognised several such inspiring tales so that we never forget their contributions to humanity.

