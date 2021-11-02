Passion For Pedaling! Army Officer Bags Guinness World Record For Fastest Solo Cycling

Pedaling is almost like a lifestyle for Lt. Col. Bharat Pannu, and his passion is evident from the accolades he has brought to his name and setting new records.

The Army officer has won his third Guinness World Record for the fastest solo cycling by peddling from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh in 9 days, 7 hrs and 5 minutes, covering a distance of 3,800 km. The earlier two records were also in his name.

He began the journey on October 17, in the wee hours, from Koteshwar and finished in Kibithoo on October 26, by afternoon. But it wasn't an easy journey, as he faced roadblocks, slides, traffic on his commute.

Several other people had hands on the success of his journey - a team of six members consisting of a nutritionist, navigator, bike mechanic, physiotherapist, and so forth.

Reportedly, his effort was a part of the celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 India-Pakistan war; the year is being observed as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh.'

'Elixir To Soul'

"Army has always motivated me to challenge the unattainable and helped me find a way into the Guinness World Records book. To attempt this, one doesn't only need to be committed but also smart, and with a clear strategy to win," The Hindu quoted him saying.

Pannu finds cycling liberating and calls it an 'elixir to the soul'. He currently serves as an Electronics and Mechanical Engineer (EME) officer.

