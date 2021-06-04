No Job Amid Pandemic, Haryana Post-Graduate Appeals For Opportunity On Twitter, Gets Offers

We all know that the COVID-19-induced lockdown has rendered millions jobless as the recent unemployment rate shot up to 11.9 per cent in May as against 7.9 per cent in April, this year. Vikash Sanchi, a post-graduate in sociology from Haryana's Bhiwani lost livelihood amid the pandemic. However, a tweet from Singh, appealing for employment, gained traction on social media platforms this week and he ended up receive a few job offers.

24-year-old Sanchi, who is currently pursuing Masters' course in literature, had tweeted a photo of him hauling sacks at a godown. In the tweet, he wrote: "Please help me to get any work. It's so hard to survive due to lockdown. Since lockdown, I have not been able to even get any labour work in the unorganised sector. Merely sustenance seems too hard in this time. I'm ready to work as daily wage labour also."

Later, he told NDTV, "That photo was from last year when I had a job. This year I couldn't even get labour work." He further said that he was tired of sending resume to different NGOs and other organisation. "There was not much work during the pandemic and everybody was asking about my experience without giving any opportunity to me. How could I have experience? Even in the unorganised sector there was no opportunity for me."

After the tweet went viral, what followed was unexpected for him. As his tweet started circulating on social media platforms, few people reached out with job offers. Expressing his gratitude, he wrote, "Dear lovely people thank you for your compassionate responses regarding employment. People have reached out to me. All your efforts are highly appreciated. I am getting so many offers now. it means a lot, Once again thank you so much from the bottom of my heart."

