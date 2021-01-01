Human-interest

Madhya Pradesh: Irked By Son's Behaviour, Father Writes 2-Acre Land For Pet Dog In His Will

Om Narayan Verma (50) has mentioned in the will that anyone who takes care of the dog after his death is entitled to inherit his (dog's) portion of the land offered to it.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   1 Jan 2021 6:19 AM GMT
Writer : Rakshitha R | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Madhya Pradesh: Irked By Sons Behaviour, Father Writes 2-Acre Land For Pet Dog In His Will

Image Credit: Wikimedia 

After a feud with his son over the property, an anguished farmer in Madhya Pradesh handed over a portion of his ancestral land to his pet dog, reported News18.

Om Narayan Verma(50), who hails from Baribada village in Chhindwara district, named his pet dog Jackie as the one of the inherit of his property. Jackie will get two-acre land, according to Verma's recently prepared will. He was upset with his son's behaviour, hence named his dog as the heir of his property.

The remaining portion of the land on farmer's name will go to his wife Champa (47), as per the will. The farmer also made it a point to make the loyal dog his legal heir by recording his will on an affidavit.

"My wife Champa and pet dog Jackie serve me and I am healthy as of now and both of them are dear to me," said the farmer in the will saying he was handing his pet a portion of land so that he doesn't suffer as a stray dog after his demise.

Verma has mentioned in the will that anyone who takes care of the dog after his death is entitled to inherit his (dog's) portion of the land offered to it.

However, there was a twist in the tale as Verma had to change his decision when the local sarpanch spoke to him and persuaded him to nullify the will. Verma later told the media that he had made the will out of anger and was considering to nullify the will.

Sarpanch Jamuna Prasad Verma also affirmed that he has spoken to Verma who promised him to get the will cancelled, an online publication quoted the village head as saying.

Also Read: "Dawai Bhi Aur Kadai Bhi": PM Modi Warns Citizens Against Lowering Guard As India Gears Up For Vaccine Dry Run

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Rakshitha R

Rakshitha R

contributor

Rakshitha an engineer turned passionate journalist with an inclination for poetry, creative writing, movies, fiction, mountains and seclusion. Not a part of the social process but existential.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian