Madhya Pradesh: Irked By Son's Behaviour, Father Writes 2-Acre Land For Pet Dog In His Will

After a feud with his son over the property, an anguished farmer in Madhya Pradesh handed over a portion of his ancestral land to his pet dog, reported News18.

Om Narayan Verma(50), who hails from Baribada village in Chhindwara district, named his pet dog Jackie as the one of the inherit of his property. Jackie will get two-acre land, according to Verma's recently prepared will. He was upset with his son's behaviour, hence named his dog as the heir of his property.

The remaining portion of the land on farmer's name will go to his wife Champa (47), as per the will. The farmer also made it a point to make the loyal dog his legal heir by recording his will on an affidavit.

"My wife Champa and pet dog Jackie serve me and I am healthy as of now and both of them are dear to me," said the farmer in the will saying he was handing his pet a portion of land so that he doesn't suffer as a stray dog after his demise.

Verma has mentioned in the will that anyone who takes care of the dog after his death is entitled to inherit his (dog's) portion of the land offered to it.

However, there was a twist in the tale as Verma had to change his decision when the local sarpanch spoke to him and persuaded him to nullify the will. Verma later told the media that he had made the will out of anger and was considering to nullify the will.

Sarpanch Jamuna Prasad Verma also affirmed that he has spoken to Verma who promised him to get the will cancelled, an online publication quoted the village head as saying.

