Human-interest

Kerala Cemetry Holds Cremation Of Hindu Man Who Died Of COVID, Sets Example Of Communal Harmony

A Catholic Church in Kerala’s Alappuzha district was lauded after it opened its cemetery for the cremation of a Hindu man who passed away due to COVID-19.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   28 May 2021 3:15 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Ankita Singh
Kerala Cemetry Holds Cremation Of Hindu Man Who Died Of COVID, Sets Example Of Communal Harmony

Image Credits: The News Minute (Representational)

In an incident of communal harmony, a Catholic Church in Kerala's Alappuzha district opened its cemetery for the cremation of a Hindu man who passed away due to COVID-19.

The body of 86-year-old K Srinivas was consigned to flames at the cemetery of St George Church in Edathua on Tuesday night. This act has even won the praise of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The action of St George Church, Edathua to allow the pyre of a COVID-19 patient, who was not a member of that parish, at the church cemetery is commendable," Vijayan said as reported by The Indian Express.

Srinivasan, a migrant of Tamil origin, had passed away on Tuesday, May 25. Currently, his five-member family is under quarantine as all of them had tested positive for COVID-19. Reports state that his residence and premises were also waterlogged due to heavy rain.

The Edathua village panchayat member M D Thomas said that as several deaths were happening in the hospital, they could not keep the body at the mortuary for long. Hence, they approached church parish priest Mathew Chooravady seeking permission to cremate the man's body. Briefly, after a short consultation with the parish office-bearers, Fr Mathew agreed to hold the cremation at the cemetery.

Fr Mathew said that this gesture was his responsibility. "This is an unusual day of pandemic. We all have to support the needy at the hour of crisis. Allowing the pyre of a Hindu at the cemetery was an occasion to demonstrate Christian love, which I preach." he said.

Also Read: Kerala: Kasargod Hotel Feeds Homeless And Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown Induced Loss

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian