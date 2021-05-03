The Uttar Pradesh Police booked a man and initiated legal action against him for allegedly providing free oxygen cylinders to the patients who were unable to find hospital beds at the district hospital in Jaunpur. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 1.

The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital filed a complaint accusing the man, identified as Vicky Agrahari, of violating the COVID-19 guidelines and risking the spread of the infection amid surging cases, reported India Today.

The health official also told the police that Vicky was providing oxygen to people without a COVID-19 test, in an unsafe manner, and without adequate sanitisation. The official further mentioned that the man was not taking other medical precautions, which could lead to the transmission of the virus.

Jaunpur man provides free oxygen cylinders to patients, UP Police books him for violating Covid normshttps://t.co/M0kJ7xtFLy

Source : "India Today" — Vicky Sharma (@Sharmaavicky) May 2, 2021

While the state has been experiencing a critical shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen, several good samaritans have stepped in to help the ones in dire need of the supplies. Vicky, who is one of them, had arranged oxygen cylinders for patients waiting outside the hospital on Thursday.

Reports also suggest that he was providing oxygen cylinders to 25-30 patients on an everyday basis.

While the state government has maintained its stance on the status of oxygen supply, saying that there is no such shortage as reported by several media organisations, several lawmakers of the ruling party in the state and other legislators have flagged shortages and written to the local officials as well as the Cheif Minister seeking help.



The Yogi Adityanath-led, Uttar Pradesh government, has extended the COVID-19 induced restriction by two more days in the wake of rising cases. The curbs that were scheduled to be lifted on May 4 will now remain in place till May 6.

Uttar Pradesh registered 30,983 fresh cases and 290 fatalities on Sunday. The death toll has risen to 13,162, while the total tally reached 13.13 lakh. At present, there are 2.96 lakh active cases in the state.



Also Read: Jharkhand: Man Drives 1,200 km In 15 Hours With Oxygen Cylinders For COVID-19 Infected Friend