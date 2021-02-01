India Fastest In World To Reach 3 Million Vaccinations: Health Ministry

In a rare feat, India took only 13 days to complete vaccination of three million people. According to the latest data presented by the Union Health Ministry, the country is leading the COVID-19 vaccination drive with having vaccinated as many as three million people.

Hindustan Times reported that the United States of America took 18 days, Israel which started out very early took 33 days and the United Kingdom 36 days to cover three million vaccinations. The rapid testing facilities are an ace in the hole in achieving this landmark.

As reported by various media organisations, several states such as Uttar Pradesh (2,94,959), Karnataka (2,86,089), Rajasthan (2,57,833) and Maharashtra (2,20,587) have touched the mark of two lakh vaccinations.

Regardless of the reality that India had a lousy start in its vaccination drive than other countries like Israel and the United Kingdom. The team and health workers who were involved in the vaccination drive and people showing up for vaccination despite baseless dogma deserves all hail.

A News18 report pointed out that an increase in the magnitude and sites of the vaccination drive has led to a substantial rise in the coverage of an average of five lakh beneficiaries, daily, as against an average of two lakh when it was kicked off on January 16.

In addition to this, the Health Ministry is also bracing up for vaccinating frontline workers from the first week of February. Manohar Agnani, Health Ministry additional secretary conveyed in writing to all states and union territories to launch vaccination of front line workers and inoculation of healthcare workers will also go hand in hand.

