'Will Continue Relief Work': Youth Congress Chief Srinivas After Being Questioned By Police Over COVID Distribution

The Delhi Police on Friday, May 14, visited the Indian Youth Congress Office to question Srinivas BV, the chief, who has been working actively in providing COVID relief.

The police said that they had to set up an inquiry in connection with alleged charges on politicians indulging in the illegal distribution of COVID relief material during the crisis.

Delhi: A team of Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrived at the Indian Youth Congress office today



"They wanted to know the details of how are we helping people. We answered all their questions," says Srinivas BV, Youth Congress chief pic.twitter.com/Jz2ZHp3vur — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2021

However, Srinivas said that he will continue the relief work as he has nothing to hide, according to India Today.



"Crime Branch officials had come to the youth Congress office regarding a PIL filed in Delhi High Court by 12 people seeking action against hoarding of oxygen and other life-saving drugs. We have shared all the information with them and we have nothing to hide; we will continue with the relief work," Srinivas said.

As per reports, the police were acting on a petition filed in the Delhi High Court, filed by one Deepak Singh, which stated that politicians from different parties were involved in the illegal distribution of medicines used for COVID treatment.

In his petition, Singh mentioned the politicians as a "medical mafia-political nexus" and asked for a CBI probe on the illegal distribution, reported The Indian Express.

"In case the alleged incidents are found to have taken place in Delhi, Delhi Police should take appropriate steps by registration of FIR," the division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said in an order.

Also Read: This Cyclist Group Is Delivering Essentials To People Who Can't Step Out







