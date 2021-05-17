Human-interest

'Will Continue Relief Work': Youth Congress Chief Srinivas After Being Questioned By Police Over COVID Distribution

The politician, along with his 1000-member team, has been responding to multiple SOS messages and helping people find hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, medicines, and plasma.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   17 May 2021 4:00 AM GMT
Writer : Kathakali Dutta | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Will Continue Relief Work: Youth Congress Chief Srinivas After Being Questioned By Police Over COVID Distribution

Image Credits: Twitter/Religionless human, Twitter/@LOST__SON

The Delhi Police on Friday, May 14, visited the Indian Youth Congress Office to question Srinivas BV, the chief, who has been working actively in providing COVID relief.

The police said that they had to set up an inquiry in connection with alleged charges on politicians indulging in the illegal distribution of COVID relief material during the crisis.

However, Srinivas said that he will continue the relief work as he has nothing to hide, according to India Today.

"Crime Branch officials had come to the youth Congress office regarding a PIL filed in Delhi High Court by 12 people seeking action against hoarding of oxygen and other life-saving drugs. We have shared all the information with them and we have nothing to hide; we will continue with the relief work," Srinivas said.

As per reports, the police were acting on a petition filed in the Delhi High Court, filed by one Deepak Singh, which stated that politicians from different parties were involved in the illegal distribution of medicines used for COVID treatment.

In his petition, Singh mentioned the politicians as a "medical mafia-political nexus" and asked for a CBI probe on the illegal distribution, reported The Indian Express.

"In case the alleged incidents are found to have taken place in Delhi, Delhi Police should take appropriate steps by registration of FIR," the division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said in an order.

Kathakali Dutta

Kathakali Dutta

Remote Intern

Kathakali Dutta is a second semester student of the Master of Communication and Journalism (Integrated) programme at the School of Mass Communication, KIIT Deemed University, Bhubaneswar.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

