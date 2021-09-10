Service Never Stops: Army Veterans Gift Home To Orphans, Paralysed Women, Senior Citizens In Pune

Leading by example, retired Army officers in Pune's Yerawada have shown the importance of empathy in society in their way and its impact on vulnerable people. The former officers gifted a house to some of the most marginalised sections of the society, providing them with a safe haven.



Located opposite the Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar, the seven-storey building is called 'Ghar' and will house 40 orphaned girls aged between 6-12 years, 10 paralysed women and 19 senior citizens. This is their way of giving these people a way to turn their around. It will be available from October 2 after it's fully furnished, The Indian Express reported.

The government agencies will send the girls, and for the women, the government hospitals have been asked to identify the beneficiaries.

A team of retired Army officers has undertaken the initiative along with the members of a charitable trust, Sant Ishwar Foundation. Retired Colonel Mickie Uberoi told the media that the facilities for orphan and marginalised girls and paralysed women would be free of cost. At the same time, for the elderly, it will be self-sustaining.

Provisions

The residents will be provided with amenities, recreational facilities, nutrition, hygiene, sanitation, healthcare, and education. Also, counselling sessions be will provided for the residents to help them make independent choices and empower them.

Speaking to the media, Lieutenant General Sanjeev Kanal (Retd), said that 'Ghar' was specifically designed and constructed keeping in mind the children, women with special needs and the elderly, provide them quality education, and enhance their quality of living. Officers have generously given away their savings for funding the house. One ex-officer, Colonel Uberoi, sold jewellery he bought for his daughter's marriage for funding the house.

"We request the public to come forward and help the people in their journey," he added. The group has also urged the Maharashtra government to prioritise the well-being of children who lost their parents and guardians to COVID-19.

