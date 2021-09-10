All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Service Never Stops: Army Veterans Gift Home To Orphans, Paralysed Women, Senior Citizens In Pune

Credits: Punekar 

Human-interest
The Logical Indian Crew

Service Never Stops: Army Veterans Gift Home To Orphans, Paralysed Women, Senior Citizens In Pune

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Maharashtra,  10 Sep 2021 10:12 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The residents will be provided with amenities, recreational facilities, nutrition, hygiene, sanitation, healthcare, and education. They will also be provided counselling sessions for the residents to help them make independent choices and empower them.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Leading by example, retired Army officers in Pune's Yerawada have shown the importance of empathy in society in their way and its impact on vulnerable people. The former officers gifted a house to some of the most marginalised sections of the society, providing them with a safe haven.

Located opposite the Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar, the seven-storey building is called 'Ghar' and will house 40 orphaned girls aged between 6-12 years, 10 paralysed women and 19 senior citizens. This is their way of giving these people a way to turn their around. It will be available from October 2 after it's fully furnished, The Indian Express reported.

The government agencies will send the girls, and for the women, the government hospitals have been asked to identify the beneficiaries.

A team of retired Army officers has undertaken the initiative along with the members of a charitable trust, Sant Ishwar Foundation. Retired Colonel Mickie Uberoi told the media that the facilities for orphan and marginalised girls and paralysed women would be free of cost. At the same time, for the elderly, it will be self-sustaining.

Provisions

The residents will be provided with amenities, recreational facilities, nutrition, hygiene, sanitation, healthcare, and education. Also, counselling sessions be will provided for the residents to help them make independent choices and empower them.

Speaking to the media, Lieutenant General Sanjeev Kanal (Retd), said that 'Ghar' was specifically designed and constructed keeping in mind the children, women with special needs and the elderly, provide them quality education, and enhance their quality of living. Officers have generously given away their savings for funding the house. One ex-officer, Colonel Uberoi, sold jewellery he bought for his daughter's marriage for funding the house.

"We request the public to come forward and help the people in their journey," he added. The group has also urged the Maharashtra government to prioritise the well-being of children who lost their parents and guardians to COVID-19.

Also Read: Chipko Rerun In Bengaluru As Students Protest Against Civic Body's Decision To Axe Trees On Campus

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Ghar 
Army officers 
Orphans 
Paralysed Women 
Senior Citizens 
Pune 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Events Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X