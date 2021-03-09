Four Child Sexual Abuse Victims Denied Justice Everyday In India: Study

Nearly four child sexual abuse victims are denied justice every day due to the closure of their cases by police in the absence of sufficient evidence, according to a new study.

The study titled 'Police case disposal pattern: An enquiry into the cases under POCSO Act, 2012' by Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) is an analysis of the pattern of disposal of the POCSO cases by the police between 2017-19. The study is based on the data and information published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The study released on the occasion of International Women's Day stated that nearly 3,000 POCSO cases registered and investigated failed to reach court for trial. There was an increase in the number of cases closed by the police between these years, and many of them were disposed-off without filing a charge sheet.

Among others, false reporting was also a primary reason for the closure of the cases. However, the number had been reduced over the years from 40 per cent in 2017 to 33 per cent in 2019, NDTV reported.

Around 43 per cent of the cases were closed in 2019, which is higher than the number of cases closed two years ago.

"Although, the government recognised the need for a special law and introduced a special legislation to deal with crimes against children viz., Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), it is disappointing to see its poor implementation on the ground," the study noted.

Another analysis by KSCF revealed an urgent need for the courts to accelerate the justice delivery mechanism for these cases, as 89 per cent of the child sexual abuse cases were awaiting justice for years now.

The number of cases whose investigation is complete is far less compared to the pending ones. "This gap demonstrates that police are not devoting adequate resources to deal with these grave crimes," it said.

Around 51 per cent of these cases are registered in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi.

