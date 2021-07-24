MP: Court Awards Death Penalty To 24-Yr-Old Man For Rape, Murder Of Minor Girl

A 24-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh on Friday, July 23, was awarded the death penalty for killing and raping a minor girl, more than two years ago.

Raped And Murdered 13-Yr-Old Girl

Public prosecutor Anil Kumar Katare said that a special court had been set up under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the judge had dispensed the death sentence to Virendra Adivasi, under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code for killing the girl who was less than 13 years of age.

Apart from this, the court awarded the convict with seven-year stringent imprisonment under section 363 of the IPC for kidnapping the girl and a further ten years of rigorous imprisonment under section 366A of the IPC (procuration of minor girl), he added.

Furthermore, the court sentenced the convict to life imprisonment for raping the minor under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, Katare informed.



The accused had abducted the girl, who was returning home after attending a marriage function on April 9, 2019. He took the girl to a deserted place where he raped her and later smothered her to death.

Other Incidents

In yet another case from Madhya Pradesh in 2018, the Supreme Court stayed the execution of a death row convict, who along with another man, had raped and murdered an 11-year-old girl. The high court of Madhya Pradesh had noted the "alarming increase" in the occurrence of child rapes in the country, as per a Hindustan Times report.

