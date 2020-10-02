Days After Hathras Horror, Minor Dalit Girl Killed In Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi District

Even as the country demands justice for the Hathras rape-murder victim, an 11-year-old Dalit girl was murdered, her head "smashed with a brick", at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Thursday afternoon, October 1. At the time of the attack, the girl had gone to a field to relieve herself, the police said.

Reportedly, the motive behind the attack could be an old enmity between the families of the victim and the accused. The victim's family did not allege rape in their complaint. However, police are waiting for the autopsy to ascertain whether she was sexually assaulted.

Two people from the village, both from the Dalit community, have been arrested in connection with the crime. A 16-year-old boy has been held.

"All of them belong to one family," Bhadohi SP Ram Badan Singh said. The two people who have been arrested are the teen's father and a relative.

"The body was found in a field in the village. The girl had left home around 12.30 pm, and after she failed to return for some time, family members started looking for her. The family later found her body and informed the police…around 3 pm," Circle Officer (Gyanpur) Bhushan Verma told The Indian Express.

He added, "The girl's head was smashed with a brick." Two parts of a brick, which was used in the murder, have been recovered.

"The accused and the victim belong to the Dalit community. There has been no confirmation of rape until now. We have lodged a case under IPC Section 302 (murder). The family has not alleged rape in their complaint," Verma said.

"There was old enmity between the two families over which the accused had abused the victim's family and threatened to ruin their lives. That's why they killed her…the accused have confessed to killing the girl over old enmity," a police statement read.

On Friday, September 2, the two accused will be presented in court. The minor, meanwhile, will be presented in front of a Juvenile Justice Board.

According to the SP, details of the murder will emerge after the police get the postmortem report.