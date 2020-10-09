14-Year-Old Chennai Boy Stages Own Kidnapping To Gain Father's Sympathy
The boy admitted that he hatched the entire plan in order to gain his father’s sympathy. He asked for Rs 10 Lakh ransom to make his father believe that it was a real kidnapping.
A family in Chennai's Triplicane was informed over call on Wednesday that their son who studies in Class IX in a city school has been kidnapped. The kidnapper also demanded a Rs 10 Lakh ransom from the boy's father.
According to a report published in The News Minute, the father got in touch with the Triplicane police for assistance soon after he received the call to track down the number and reach his son.
The tower tracked the phone's location in Chepauk area following which the cops rushed to the spot. The 14-year-old boy was spotted by the police around the blue gate of Chepauk stadium where he was lazing around.
Soon after, the police took the boy with them, along with the CCTV footage of that area. When the police asked questions from the boy, he was hesitant and got scared.
After going through the CCTV footage, the cops discovered that an autorickshaw driver dropped the boy near the stadium. Through the registration number of the autorickshaw, the police caught the driver and interrogated him. The driver revealed that the boy had booked the vehicle through a mobile application and paid him Rs 40 for the ride which started from the minor's school.
Following this, the police checked the application and subsequently started questioning the boy after they found the autorickshaw driver's story convincing.
The boy later admitted that he hatched the entire plan and staged the kidnap to gain his father's sympathy.
He transformed his voice using a mobile application which made his voice sound like an adult during the phone call with his parents. The boy revealed that the father used to scold the boy frequently, which made him hatch the plan to earn his father's sympathy. He just asked for money to make his father believe that it was a real kidnapping, and he was in danger.
However, the police released the boy with a warning along with a written statement from his parents.
