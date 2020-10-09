14-Year-Old Chennai Boy Stages Own Kidnapping To Gain Father's Sympathy

A family in Chennai's Triplicane was informed over call on Wednesday that their son who studies in Class IX in a city school has been kidnapped. The kidnapper also demanded a Rs 10 Lakh ransom from the boy's father.

According to a report published in The News Minute, the father got in touch with the Triplicane police for assistance soon after he received the call to track down the number and reach his son.

The tower tracked the phone's location in Chepauk area following which the cops rushed to the spot. The 14-year-old boy was spotted by the police around the blue gate of Chepauk stadium where he was lazing around.