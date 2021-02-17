Challenging To Cite Exact Amount Spent On Actress Kangana Ranaut's Security: Union Home Ministry

In reply to a Right to Information Act (RTI) query, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said that it is difficult to decide and systemise the exact expenditure on security provided to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut or any other person. The RTI was filed by Jammu resident Rohit Choudhary.

"It is not systemised by us in regard to giving security to any person including Kangana Ranaut," Ministry Home of Affairs (MHA), said.

In September 2020, Kangana Ranaut was granted 'Y' category security by the MHA after she said she feared for her life.

A person with 'Y' category security is guarded by 11-12 security personnel 24x7. For Ranaut, the MHA has deployed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, The Hindu reported.



"It is challenging to decide exactly as it includes salary and allowances to security personnel, communication, transport vehicles which are counted under respective budget heads of different security agencies. Furthermore, State governments also sustain expenditure on security as primarily the State governments are responsible for providing security to persons on tour in their State/UT. These accounts are neither anthologised nor available centrally. Hence, it is challenging to find out the expenditure on security," MHA added in its reply.

While replying to a question in Lok Sabha in 2014, the MHA had said that "in most cases, the central government provides security to individuals who are usually residents or are based in Delhi on the basis of a threat to the posts held by them and/or the level of threat to them as assessed by the central security agencies".



As many as 20,000 policemen, more than the approved were deployed in VIP protection duty in the year 2019, according to the Bureau of Police Research and Development.



According to the report of 'Data on Police Organisations, 2019', over 66,000 policemen were deployed to protect 19,467 ministers, members of Parliament, judges, bureaucrats and other personalities in comparison to 63,061 policemen for the same duty in 2018.



