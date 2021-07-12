Virginia Benigno Malay, who is 100, has become an internet sensation after her son posted a picture of her attending her reunion virtually. The Cenetarian was dressed in a floral top in the picture, with her hair kept in place with a hairband. She was attending her reunion with rapt attention, and a pair of earphones eased her to hear better. She studied in the UP PGH School of Nursing, in Manila, Philippines, and the reunions were always a special occasion in her life. She last attended the function in 2019 before the pandemic outbreak.

Oldest Alumna

Of all the nurses who attended the ceremony, Virginia Benigno was the oldest alumna. Therefore, she was one of the honorees. She told the International News platform ABS-CBN that only one of her classmates, who was 96 years old, could attend the reunion, and most of the other attendees were her juniors. She said," Most of my classmates at St. Paul, my high school and PGH have passed away. About 45 of them already passed away. I usually keep praying for them, and I keep counting them".

Virginia said that she thoroughly enjoyed the three-hour-long program. She was glad that her students had achieved more remarkable things and are very rich now since most of them have moved to the United States and hold influential positions, she said with a smile.









Receives Zoom Merchandise

Tato Malay, her eldest son, took a picture of his mother while on call and posted it on his Facebook account. Her nephew, the regional manager of Zoom in Manila, sent the above picture to Zoom CEO and founder Eric Yuan. Lola Virgie was surprised after she received a package with Zoom merchandise from Zoom Hong Kong. Malay then posted Benigno's picture in a Zoom t-shirt thanking the company for the kind gesture. The incident went viral on the Internet.

Also Read: Here's Why MGNREGA Might Potentially Save Rural Economy





