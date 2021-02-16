Assam: 50-Yr-Old Man Attacks Woman With Acid For Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested

In yet another shocking incident, a 32-year-old woman suffered severe injuries after she was attacked with acid in Mirzabagh area of Assam's Dibrugarh district on Sunday, February 14.

According to India Today, the accused, identified as 50-year-old Buddhadev Das, was tracked down and arrested by the police officials in the early hours of Monday. The complaint filed by the victim's family stated that she was attacked for rejecting a marriage proposal by the accused.

Reports have mentioned that the woman was attacked with acid while she was on her way back home from work. She collapsed on the road sustaining severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime but was nabbed soon after.

"A police team had rushed to the spot as soon as information was received. The accused Buddhadev Das has been arrested following the statement of the victim. The family members of the victim had also mentioned his name in the FIR. Further investigation is underway," a police officer said.

Atrocities against women have been on a rise despite numerous laws in place designed to stop it. This is due to the reluctance of public authorities to participate and ensure strict implementation of the existing laws which results in an increase in crimes against women without deterrence.

Acid attacks, in particular, are horrifying as the perpetrator commits the crime with an intent to disfigure and cause mental and physical suffering to the victims.

