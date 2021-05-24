Army Officer Writes To Sonu Sood Seeking Equipment For COVID Facility At Military Station, Top Brass Calls It 'Over-Enthusiastic'

A letter was allegedly written by the Commanding Officer (CO) of an infantry battalion to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood seeking help in procuring medical supplies and equipment for a COVID-19 facility has been making the rounds on social media. The incident has drawn sharp criticism towards the Indian Army and raised questions about their ability to tackle the pandemic.

The letter, dated May 13, read that the Army has been at the forefront of the ongoing pandemic and is in the process of setting up a 200-bed COVID care centre at the Jaisalmer Military Station. However, owing to limited availability of resources, the officer sought the actor's help in getting access to additional supplies that would help serve the patients.

He listed that there was a requirement of four ICU beds, 10 oxygen concentrators, 10 jumbo oxygen cylinders, one X-Ray machine and two 15 KVA generator sets. He requested Sood to lend a helping hand as part of the 'Corporate Social Responsibility' and that his generous act would be remembered.

Netizens React To The Letter

Netizens were quick to react to the letter particularly on Twitter.

Big Embarrassment for modi government....

A commanding Army officer writes a letter to Sonu sood, requesting him for medical assistance at military station jaisalmer....

Not just common people, army has also lose hope on Narendra modi's leadership #PMSales pic.twitter.com/qirL2regLS — Shreyanshu Giriya (@ShreyanshuGiri5) May 23, 2021





Lack of resources or priority? Commanding Officer of an #indian army unit wrote letter to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood seeking assistance to setup #covid care facilities for soldiers. Letter says "join the hands with #Indian Army to help the soldiers " copy attached below. pic.twitter.com/t7GnuzedTm — Ather Kazmi (@2Kazmi) May 23, 2021





A Commanding Army Officer writes a letter to SONU SOOD.

Requesting him for a medical assistance at militery station jaisalmer.

It's witnessing that not only just common people's of India, now Army has also lost their hopes on #Bjp4IndiaPMmodigovt & leadership pic.twitter.com/gM7RjRvsBI — @AslamSony (@AslamSony7) May 23, 2021





However, speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior Army officer said, "It was over-enthusiastic behaviour by the officer but the intentions are right and were with an aim to get the facility started at the earliest. But this is not the way and it should not have been done. He should have waited for procurement through government funds."

"There is no shortfall in public funds," he added.

"The officer followed a procedure which is not as per the traditions in the Army as normally there is no dearth of resources for such requirements." Major General SB Asthana (Retd), Defence Analysts. He added that the officer's intentions were noble.

Also Read: India 'Late To Table' To Buy Vaccines From International Market, Says Virologist Gagandeep Kang