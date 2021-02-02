Andhra Pradesh: Police Officers To Skip COVID-19 Vaccination To Perform Election Duties

The Andhra Pradesh police force has decided to refrain from COVID 19 vaccination drive to carry out Panchayat Election duties. The polls will be held between February 9 and February 21.

After a series of consultations, senior members of the police force including DGP D. Gautam Sawang decided that the police shall skip the vaccination process. The decision was taken anticipating the difficulties while attending the polls and inoculation simultaneously.

According to The Hindu, as many as one lakh personnel are required for the election. Members of the AP Police Officers' Association said that the schedule is clashing with the slot allotted to the police for vaccination doses.

"No thought seems to have gone into this. We have started the poll-related exercise, which will continue till February-end. The police have to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols while discharging their duty," said a member of the association.

"We need to move from place to place during the elections. It is not possible for us to take the jab," said a police officer.

The publication further reported that a meeting between the member of the association, senior police personnel and the DGP is likely to take place soon at the AP Police Headquarter.