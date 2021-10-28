This Diwali Amazon Encourages People To #DeliverTheLove To The Special People In Their Life

The pandemic wasn't easy for anyone, but one thing we saw prevailing was kindness. Last year, when many fell to be victims of Covid-19, people around the country stepped up to provide help to all who required it. Families connected with each other and saved countless lives. In doing so, they also created special bonds with the people they helped. This year, Amazon India has tried to capture the beautiful idea of the special bond with the #SpecialFamily that helped save a loved one's life.



The idea depicts how some relationships go beyond the traditional labels, making them truly special to us. Taking us through the heart-warming story of an individual who almost lost his life during the pandemic, the film shows how the family that stepped up to extend their help became special to the boy. It highlights how many relationships are bound through special threads that connect our hearts to one another. At a time when so many things around us are uncertain, it is important to appreciate these relationships and share our love with the special people in our lives. The initiative embodies the soul of these relationships and brings out the emotions attached to them.