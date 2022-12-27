All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Earning New Modes Of Livelihood: Around 300 Women Earn Through Kitchen Garden Plantation

Image Credit: Goonj

Human-interest
From our friends atGoonj

Earning New Modes Of Livelihood: Around 300 Women Earn Through Kitchen Garden Plantation

Goonj

Writer: Goonj

Goonj

Goonj

Goonj aims to build an equitable relationship of strength, sustenance and dignity between the cities and villages using the under-utilized urban material as a tool to trigger development with dignity, across the country.

See article by Goonj

Telangana,  27 Dec 2022 11:08 AM GMT

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

For the kitchen garden plantation, they sowed seeds of seasonal foods to keep their children healthy and the community happy. The seeds shared with them were spinach, ladyfinger, brinjal, and tomato.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

New impact and innovations are emerging as Goonj is bringing its idea of Cloth for Work' (CFW) initiative to the cities of India, working with slum communities, nudging them to take the lead in solving their problems. Goonj's Team recently partnered with a local Hyderabad-based non-profit that's working with local women domestic workers who had lost their source of income in the pandemic. Goonj's field members mobilized and motivated these women to evolve new livelihood options.

This is when the women decided to create Kitchen Gardens to benefit themselves and their children. 300 women came together as one strong group and cleared four slums in Kachiboli, Gaidhibagh, and Karim areas.

For the kitchen garden plantation, they sowed seeds of seasonal foods to keep their children healthy and the community happy. The seeds shared with them were spinach, ladyfinger, brinjal, and tomato. Winter Kits were also channelized to the people involved. While society considers domestic duties and responsibilities a woman's most stereotypical role in a household, when they are economically and socially empowered, they become a potent force for change.

Local Implementation Partner - Mana Mahila Mandali (Hyderabad)

At Goonj, all contributions are channelized in a dignified manner wherein people participate in a 'Cloth for Work' initiative and receive these as a reward for their work. CFW builds an economic bridge between cities and villages, by sharing the surplus of one's prosperity to address the lack of resources of another.

Using urban surplus and rural efforts as two alternate development currencies to bring dignity and a better life for communities in cities and villages across India. In turn, village communities are being vitalized, as their standards of living improve with material inputs and in the process, massive urban waste is constructively utilized instead of becoming an environmental disaster.

Also Read: Your Last Piece Of Cloth : Recycling & Repurposing For Dignified Living

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Goonj
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
female farmers 
farming 
farmers 
Goonj 

Must Reads

Empathetic Gesture: Woman Gets Touched With Act Of Service By Flight Personnel, Netizens Laud
Digital Empowerment! This Non- Profit Organisation Envisions Improving Education Quality Of Govt & Rural Schools
Assam: New Study Reveals Alarming Declines In Guwahati's Forest Cover, Raises Climate-Related Concerns
Earning New Modes Of Livelihood: Around 300 Women Earn Through Kitchen Garden Plantation
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X