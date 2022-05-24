All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Remembering Congress Stalwart P M Sayeed, Who Was Elected To Lok Sabha For 10 Consecutive Terms

Image Credits: Parliament of India, Wikipedia

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Remembering Congress Stalwart P M Sayeed, Who Was Elected To Lok Sabha For 10 Consecutive Terms

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  24 May 2022 12:01 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

P M Sayeed was a Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Member Parliament from Lakshadweep for ten consecutive terms. His winning run continued till 1999, till he lost the 2004 election by a mere 71 votes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Only five persons have represented Lakshadweep in the 16 Lok Sabhas since it was formed in 1956, when it was carved out from Madras Presidency and made into a Union territory.

It got its first elected Lok Sabha member in 1967, when Padanatha Mohammed Sayeed won the seat as an independent candidate at the age of 26. In 1971, Sayeed joined the Indian National Congress and was elected unopposed.

Lost By Mere 71 Votes

Born on May 10, 1941, P M Sayeed was a Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament from Lakshadweep for ten consecutive terms. His winning run continued till 1999, till he lost the 2004 election by a mere 71 votes to Janata Dal (United) candidate P Pookunhi Koya.

Sayeed was hoping for an 11th consecutive term in the lower house when his dream was shattered by Koya, a medical practitioner from the islands, who was making his electoral and poll debut this time.

Sixty two-year-old Sayeed had celebrated his birthday on May 10, the polling day, according to Hindustan Times.

Victorious In 10 Elections

In the first general elections in 1967, Sayeed, who hails from Androth island, had contested on a Congress ticket and won by a margin of 386 votes and had emerged victorious in all subsequent elections.

According to Wikipedia, one of the senior-most members of India's Parliament and an MP for 35 years, he died of a cardiac arrest in Seoul on December 18, 2005.

His son Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed, a law graduate from Indian Society College in Pune, was elected from the Lakshadweep constituency at the age of 26, like his father. He became the youngest MP in the 15th Lok Sabha. He reclaimed the seat in 2009 only to lose to Faizal in 2014 and again in 2019.

Also Read: 10-Yr-Old Creates App That Makes Children Aware Of 'Good Touch And Bad Touch' In Playful Manner

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
P M Sayeed 
Lok Sabha 
Lakshadweep 
Member Parliament 

Must Reads

Cannes Film Festival And Cannes Film Market Are Not The Same! Media Misreports
Remembering Congress Stalwart P M Sayeed, Who Was Elected To Lok Sabha For 10 Consecutive Terms
Video Of Man Severely Being Beaten Shared With Claim Of Hindu Youth Beaten By Muslims For Protesting Against His Sister's Molestation
Boosting Agriculture Eco-System! Here's How A Chennai-Based Agri-Tech Startup Is Helping Women Lead FPOs In India
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X