Periyar: Legacy Of The 'Elderly Man' Behind Tamil Nadu's Self-Respect Movement

Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy, more familiar as Thanthai Periyar (the elderly), was an Indian social activist and politician who reformed the socio-political scenario of Tamil Nadu. Even to date, many of his ideologies have been translated into welfare policies and studied widely across many communities. An example of this was the Tamil Nadu government's decision to celebrate September 17, Periyar's birthday, as 'Social Justice Day'.

During his lifetime, Periyar paved the way for several revolutions and openly questioned the many influential people at the time, including Mahatma Gandhi. He continues to be celebrated as the 'Father of the Dravidian Movement' and the visionary behind the famed 'Self-Respect Movement'.

Revisiting the legacy he left behind, starting from his entry into politics through the Indian National Congress (INC) to fighting for equal rights for women in the country, here's why Periyar is a name that would remain etched in Indian history.

A Political Icon Unlike Any Other

Periyar stepped into national politics in 1919 through INC and resigned within a few years as he felt that the party was serving the interests of Brahmins. As someone who strongly rebelled against the Brahmanical dominance and inequalities in Tamil Nadu, he could not attach himself to a party that propagated the contrary.

Stepping away from the major national party did not hold him back from his personal political movements. He went on to be a notable participant in the non-violent agitation in Vaikom, spearheaded the Justice Party, which is now known through its extension (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam), advocated for an independent Dravida Nadu (land of the Dravidians), fought relentlessly for women's rights, and the eradication of caste.

Cutting off the caste title "Naicker" from his name, he believed that a tail name should not dictate the respect he should receive as a human. He stated that there is no use in acquiring titles or amassing wealth if one has no self-respect or scientific knowledge. Even as a young child, Periyar was someone who questioned the many apparent contradictions in Hinduism. Despite having grown up amidst a traditional trader's family that held their religious views close, Periyar had strong opinions against the capitalistic culture and theism.

However, it was an incident in Kasi that impacted the most-respected man in the state to completely transform into an atheist. He was denied the free meals offered at the place of worship in Kasi under the reasoning that he was not a Brahmin. An extremely hungry Periyar tried to make his way into the eatery but was kicked out into the streets. Forced to feed on leftovers found in the street, the discrimination he faced was a huge blow to his regard for Hinduism.

From there on, this elderly worked tirelessly to open doors for many who were denied their human rights and in the process, he held several reputed posts. Whether it was as the chairman of Erode Municipality, President of the Madras Presidency Congress Committee, or the 'Father of the Dravidian Movement', Periyar ensured opportunities broke across the Brahmanical ceiling and reached those in need.

A Critique Of The Conservative Thinking

He also strongly believed in the idea that the differences, hatred, enmity, degradation, poverty, and wickedness prevalent in society were all due to the lack of wisdom and rational thinking. While many leaders associated the existing injustice to God's or the cruelty of time, Periyar blamed the state machineries and stratifications.

He even said that British rule was better than the self-rule that propagated casteism and inequality. Supporting this observation, he stated that the West was scientifically progressing and sending messages to other planets, while the Tamil society continued to send rice and cereals to dead ancestors through the Brahmins.

"In the name of god, religion, and shastras, you have duped us…Give room for rationalism and humanism" - Periyar

Periyar's self-respect movement also largely revolved around this image of an ideal world that was based on rational thinking. He ideated that human actions should be guided by reason and the conclusions drawn from reason should be respected under all circumstances. Absolute freedom to him meant the respect given to thoughts and actions considered 'right' by human beings on the basis of 'reason'.

Among his many references in the literary world, Wikipedia quoted biographer M.D. Gopalakrishnan, who said that Periyar's movement was key to establishing better status for women in Tamil society.

His efforts and lived legacy made it possible for many women to join forces and many to speak against the discrimination they faced. His fight against the injustice faced by women and social communities was carried on even after his death by many, including his second wife, Maniammai on the forefront.

Also Read: The Legacy Of The Dravidian Stalwarts Periyar, Annadurai And Karunanidhi