All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
On This Day In 1860, Human Voice Was Recorded For The First Time In Mankinds History

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Napoleon.org

History
The Logical Indian Crew

On This Day In 1860, Human Voice Was Recorded For The First Time In Mankind's History

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Others/World,  9 April 2022 9:16 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The oldest recorded human voice is a ten-second fragment of the French nursery rhyme 'Au Clair de la Lune'. Discovered in 2008 by researchers in Paris, the clip was created on paper using a phonautograph.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

When French inventor Édouard-Léon Scott de Martinville sang a nursery rhyme into his phonograph on April 9, 1860, he had no plans ever to play this recording back. A precursor to the wax cylinder, the phonautograph (a device for recording sounds visual without being able to play them back) took inputs for the study of sound waves but could not be turned into an output device. More than 160 years later, the voice of Scott can now be heard in what is considered the first-ever recording of human sound.

The Guinness World Records recorded human voice is a ten-second fragment of the French nursery rhyme 'Au Clair de la Lune'. Discovered in 2008 by researchers in Paris, the clip was created on paper using a phonautograph.

Scientists at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (USA) analysed the paper recording and used optical imaging as a 'virtual stylus', allowing the clip to be replayed for the first time.

According to educational media Open Culture, Scott had looked to the invention of photography and wondered if he could do something similar with sound waves, focused as he was on improving stenography. The phonautograph took in sound vibrations through a diaphragm, which moved a stylus against a rotating cylinder covered in lampblack. What was left was a wiggly line in a concentric circle.

However, he did not know how to play them back. Scott's invention never yielded results, and he went back to bookselling. His creation and some of the paper cylinders were sent to museums.

Scribbles Discovered In 2008

In 2008, American audio historians found the scribbles and turned to the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and software called IRENE, designed to extract sounds from wax cylinders without touching the delicate surfaces. The first pass revealed what they thought at first was a child or young woman singing "Au Clair de la lune," the French rhyme (not the Debussy piano work).

However, a further examination of the inventor's notes revealed that the recording was at a significantly slower speed, and it was a baritone voice, probably Scott–singing the lullaby.

Also Read: Innovation For Good! IIT Madras Launches India's First Indigenously Developed Polycentric Prosthetic Knee

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Human Voice 
Phonautograph 
French rhyme 
French inventor 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X