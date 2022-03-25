All section
Why Did Jawahar Lal Nehru Take Kashmir Issue To The UN?

Image Credit: ANI, Wikipedia

History
India,  25 March 2022 12:12 PM GMT

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday accused the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of internationalising the Kashmir issue by taking it to the United Nations.

After India and Pakistan became two separate entities in 1947, Jammu and Kashmir briefly chose to remain independent. The Muslim-majority state ruled by a Hindu King made it clear that it was not interested in taking sides. However, Pakistani tribals, primarily supported by the Pakistani Army, raided Jammu and Kashmir, thus forcing Raja Hari Singh to ask the Indian government for aid.

Jawaharlal Nehru agreed to help only if Jammu and Kashmir became a part of India, which it eventually did. The United States and the Soviet Union were convinced that Pakistan was the aggressor and sympathised with India.

How India Floated Kashmir Issue At UN?

However, the United Kingdom chose to side with Pakistan. The erstwhile colonial power's representative Lord Mountbatten convinced Prime Minister Nehru to take the matter to the United Nations. Nehru believed that the newly formed world body would weigh in on India's side and ensure that Pakistan vacated its aggression.

Therefore, On 30 December 1947, a formal reference was made to the Security Council through India's representative with the United Nations. The Government of India requested the Security Council, therefore, to ask the Government of Pakistan; to prevent Pakistan Government personnel, military and civil, participating in or assisting the invasion of J&K State; to call upon other Pakistan nationals to desist from taking any part in the fighting in the J&K State,

Opinions Of The Critics

However, the critics and the Opposition had questioned the move on several occasions, citing the need of approaching the global forum when the Indian Army was winning the battles. On the other hand, Nehru supporters said that Pakistan would have nonetheless taken the issue to court.

Unfortunately for India, Pakistan has taken full advantage of the move and cited that since India took the matter to the UN, Kashmir is indeed a disputed territory. Nehru, too, quickly realised his mistake and tried to justify his stand in a press conference in New Delhi. Experts argue that since Nehru had spent a lifetime observing the British and their devious ways, he should have been better aware that world bodies can backfire when left at their mercy.

