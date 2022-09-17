Telangana National Integration Day: Know What Is Operation Polo & How Hyderabad Became Part Of Indian Union

The integration of Hyderabad into the Indian Union is a series of historical events with several political perspectives. This year, September 17 is commemorated by the central government as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' and by the Telangana government as 'National Integration Day.'

The Telangana state government has also decided to organise the 'Telanagana National Integration Diamond Jubilee Celebrations' for three days starting from Friday (September 16) to commemorate the merger of Hyderabad with the Indian Union, reported Deccan Herald. Apart from the government, several other organisations have also participated in the celebration by organising rallies and programs.

How Hyderabad Became Part Of the Indian Union?

The Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh in the line of the Asaf Jahi dynasty, surrendered amid the invasion of Hyderabad by Indian forces on September 17, 1948. It's commonly perceived that Hyderabad became part of the Indian Union on the same day.

The military action was named 'Operation Polo', which forced the Hyderabad Nizam to surrender in front of Indian armed forces. The complete and formal merger of Hyderabad with the Union of India happened on January 26, 1950, when the Nizam was made 'Rajpramukh' of the Hyderabad state by the union government.

While India achieved independence in 1947, the princely state of Hyderabad remained under the control of Nizam and several political influences. The first Home Minister of India, Vallabhbhai Patel, is often regarded as the mastermind behind the heroic police action.

The erstwhile state of Hyderabad included present-day Bellary, Telangana, north-eastern districts of Kalaburagi, Karnataka's Bidar, Maharashtra's Marathawada, and Vijaynagara. The princely state of Hyderabad, earlier to annexation, was massive in terms of territory size.

Karnataka and Maharashtra also observe September 17 as their Hyderabad-Karnataka Liberation Day and Marathawada Mukti Sangram Diwas, respectively. During the annexation of Hyderabad, the efforts of Govindbhai Shroff, Ramanand Tirtha, and PH Patwardhan were recognised as they fought to gain independence from the Nizam.

