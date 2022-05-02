All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mohammad Barkatullah: Remembering Contributions Of Brave Freedom Fighter, Often Referred As Face Of Hindu-Muslim Unity

Image Credit- Wikipedia

History

Mohammad Barkatullah: Remembering Contributions Of Brave Freedom Fighter, Often Referred As Face Of Hindu-Muslim Unity

Arshad Rashid

Writer: Arshad Rashid  (Guest Author) 

Arshad Rashid

Arshad Rashid

Guest Author

Arshad Rashid is a Freelance Journalist. Arshad works independently with TLI, Daily Hunt and Youth Ki Awaaz.

See article by Arshad Rashid

India,  2 May 2022 3:21 AM GMT

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In 1915, Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali reached Kabul to participate in the ongoing Ghadar wave against the British from America to Afghanistan. He participated in this movement and made further strategies for the campaign to liberate India.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Abdul Hafiz Mohammad Barkatullah was born on 7 July 1854 in Itora, Bhopal. He took elementary education in Arabic and Persian from Sulemaniya Vidyalaya in Bhopal, and then later, he got his higher education from the same institute.

Maulana Barkatullah received his English education from Sulaimaniya School till High School. During his studies, he met many highly educated, experienced clerics and experts and learned a lot from them.

After finishing his studies, Maulana Barkatullah was appointed as a teacher in the Sulaimaniya school itself. While teaching here, he was very much influenced by Sheikh Jamaluddin Afghani.

Contribution In The War Of Freedom

Shaikh Jamaluddin was touring worldwide for mutual unity and brotherhood among Muslims in every country, at the same time, Maulana Barkatullah's parents passed away. After which, he left Bhopal and went to Bombay, continued his further English studies by teaching tuitions in Khandala and then Bombay.

Abdul Hafiz Maulana Barkatullah, aka Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali, was one of the brave freedom fighters of India, Maulana Barkatullah spent most of his life abroad, but he gave his essential support to India's struggle for freedom.

He is also called a flamboyant face of Hindu Muslim unity. For this reason, Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali, in meeting with Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi in 1915, announced the first petition government of India regarding migration.

It is necessary to mention here that many people think that the Azad Hind Fauj formed the first government of India. But the reality is contrary to this, " the first Provisional Government of India was formed in Afghanistan under the leadership of Raja Mahendra Pratap." Maulana Barkatullah and Ubaidullah Sindhi, whose President was Mahendra Pratap Singh and Prime Minister Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali.

In 1915, Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali reached Kabul with the help of Turkey and Germany to participate in the ongoing Ghadar wave against the British from America to Afghanistan, where he participated in this movement and made further strategies for the campaign to liberate India.

Kept Worrying About India Even At The Last Moment

That last night of September 20, 1927, Maulana Barkatullah left the world. On the last night of his life, he told his companions with full senses, "I have been striving for the freedom of my motherland with honesty all my life. And today, when I leave this life, where I regret that in my life, my attempt to free the country from British rule could not be successful. But I am also aware of the fact that millions of brave men have come forward after me to free my country, who are honest, brave and even more courageous. Now I am going with a leisurely hand, handing over the fate of my beloved country to their hands."

Also Read: Etched In History: Here's How The Erstwhile Bombay State Became Today's Maharashtra, Gujarat

Contributors Suggest Correction
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Mohammad Barkatullah 
Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali 
Freedom Fighter 
Ghadar Movement 
Hindu-Muslim Unity 

Must Reads

Mohammad Barkatullah: Remembering Contributions Of Brave Freedom Fighter, Often Referred As Face Of Hindu-Muslim Unity
Healthcare For All: LGBTQ-Inclusive Health Cover Is A Must In Corporates
Does This Video Show Muslim Gang Brutally Beating Hindu? No, Video Viral With Misleading Communal Claim
Did Hindu Monk Save Muslim Woman From Thieves? No, Viral Video Is Scripted
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X