Mohammad Barkatullah: Remembering Contributions Of Brave Freedom Fighter, Often Referred As Face Of Hindu-Muslim Unity

Abdul Hafiz Mohammad Barkatullah was born on 7 July 1854 in Itora, Bhopal. He took elementary education in Arabic and Persian from Sulemaniya Vidyalaya in Bhopal, and then later, he got his higher education from the same institute.

Maulana Barkatullah received his English education from Sulaimaniya School till High School. During his studies, he met many highly educated, experienced clerics and experts and learned a lot from them.

After finishing his studies, Maulana Barkatullah was appointed as a teacher in the Sulaimaniya school itself. While teaching here, he was very much influenced by Sheikh Jamaluddin Afghani.

Contribution In The War Of Freedom

Shaikh Jamaluddin was touring worldwide for mutual unity and brotherhood among Muslims in every country, at the same time, Maulana Barkatullah's parents passed away. After which, he left Bhopal and went to Bombay, continued his further English studies by teaching tuitions in Khandala and then Bombay.

Abdul Hafiz Maulana Barkatullah, aka Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali, was one of the brave freedom fighters of India, Maulana Barkatullah spent most of his life abroad, but he gave his essential support to India's struggle for freedom.

He is also called a flamboyant face of Hindu Muslim unity. For this reason, Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali, in meeting with Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi in 1915, announced the first petition government of India regarding migration.

It is necessary to mention here that many people think that the Azad Hind Fauj formed the first government of India. But the reality is contrary to this, " the first Provisional Government of India was formed in Afghanistan under the leadership of Raja Mahendra Pratap." Maulana Barkatullah and Ubaidullah Sindhi, whose President was Mahendra Pratap Singh and Prime Minister Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali.

In 1915, Maulana Barkatullah Bhopali reached Kabul with the help of Turkey and Germany to participate in the ongoing Ghadar wave against the British from America to Afghanistan, where he participated in this movement and made further strategies for the campaign to liberate India.

Kept Worrying About India Even At The Last Moment

That last night of September 20, 1927, Maulana Barkatullah left the world. On the last night of his life, he told his companions with full senses, "I have been striving for the freedom of my motherland with honesty all my life. And today, when I leave this life, where I regret that in my life, my attempt to free the country from British rule could not be successful. But I am also aware of the fact that millions of brave men have come forward after me to free my country, who are honest, brave and even more courageous. Now I am going with a leisurely hand, handing over the fate of my beloved country to their hands."

Also Read: Etched In History: Here's How The Erstwhile Bombay State Became Today's Maharashtra, Gujarat