'I Am Your Bapu': This Indian Maharaja Gave Refuge To Polish Children, Women During World War II

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is escalating at an alarming rate each day. Millions of Ukrainians are fleeing their homeland to neighbouring countries for refuge. Nations like Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia have opened their borders and arms to welcome the stranded public and give them a home to live in. Not just the locals, several Indian students are also waiting at the border and get back home to their families amidst the crisis.

The current refugee crisis is touted to be as mammoth as during World War. As each moment intensifies, the fear of an impending war looms over the public. In light of such uncertain times, some heartwarming moment has come to light that instils the world's faith in humanity and love. An example of this is of an Indian king who went out of his way to save children during World War II.

'Do Not Consider Yourself As Orphans'

The Second World War proved disastrous for the small European countries. Hitler's forces invaded Poland in September 1939 that left millions of children orphans in the country. Fighting through dangerous consequences, several women and children left the government to refuge in other places. However, it was not meant to be as many nations turned their backs on them, leaving them helpless and needy.

Eventually, countries like Mexico, New Zealand and India decided to help them. In India, the British authorities were on the verge of refusing them entry when the Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja of Nawanagar stepped in. Looking at the children's plight, he wanted to help them but was met with resistance by colonial rule.

Despite this, the 'JamSaheb' ensured that they were taken care of. He ordered the ship carrying the Polish refugees to dock at a port called Rosi. He set up tents in a town called Balachadi in Jamnagar district near his summer palace.

'Home Away From Home'

The Maharaja made sure that the Polish refugees felt at home in the otherwise foreign country for the community. He helped a total of 640 refugees, that included both women and children. He also ensured that essentials, from food to a bed, were provided to them.

Another instance by a Polish refugee in the Balachadi camp is still remembered. As recalled by one of the members of the camp is quoted as, "We never liked the spinach that was cooked in the camp, and so we decided to go on a spinach strike. When Bapu heard of this, he immediately ordered for the cooks not to make it anymore."





City of Warsaw unveils Jam Saheb of Nawanagar memorial in the "Square of Good Maharaja" pic.twitter.com/nqB6O1x4Jy — India in Poland and Lithuania (@IndiainPoland) October 31, 2014

Even today, the Maharaja's big heart is never forgotten. A group called 'Survivors of Balachadi' fondly remembers him and is forever indebted to him to save their lives during World War. As a tribute, a square in Warsaw was named after the king. A park was made in the area called 'Square of the Good Maharaja' in 2014. A memorial was erected in his honour that the locals visit even today.

