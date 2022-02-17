All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Looking Back At K Chandrashekhar Raos Fast-Unto-Death In His Fight For Telangana

Image Credit: Unsplash, Twitter/ @TelanganaCMO

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Looking Back At K Chandrashekhar Rao's 'Fast-Unto-Death' In His Fight For Telangana

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Telangana,  17 Feb 2022 11:24 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-17T16:55:11+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

When KCR ended his 11-day fast, he called it a 'victory of the people of Telangana'. In February 2014, Parliament bifurcated it to create two Telugu-speaking states: Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

K Chandrashekhar Rao, popularly addressed as KCR, became the face of the 'Telangana Separatist Movement'. He was an unknown and less-spoken politician of the united Andhra politics until then. KCR was known as 'Dubai Shekhar' when he started his political journey with the youth wing of India's grand old party because he worked to send workers to Gulf nations. KCR shifted from Congress to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that NT Rama Rao found in 1982. Even though he went on to win four consecutive elections and rose to become a minister, he was denied a ministry during N. Chandrababu Naidu's second term in office. Therefore, he resigned from TDP and launched Telangana Rashtriya Samiti in 2001.

Portrayed Himself As A Saintly Man

At that time, rural Telangana was in deep crisis due to decades of political ignorance. The people were frustrated enough to provide KCR with the much-needed political capital to reset his career. He portrayed himself as a saintly man with two children settled in the United States, humbly claiming that he bore no ambition for money or power, save for 250 grams of rice and a cup of lentil for himself and his wife, The Print quoted. However, in the 1990s, the second phase of the Telangana movement had reached a boiling point. The public provided consistent backing to the emerging political leader, fearing that his defeat would mark the end of their endeavour of having a new state.

CM Of The State Since Inception

While navigating his way through the political scenario by undertaking a fast unto death, KCR held onto the emotional aspect of the political struggle. Chandrasekhar Rao's failing health in the wake of his fast unto death was a significant factor that led to the UPA government conceding the demand for carving out Telangana from Andhra Pradesh on December 9, 2009, says former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh had said. KCR is credited for his efforts for achieving the statehood of Telangana. He took oath as the first Chief Minister of the state and was re-elected again in 2018.

Also Read: Here's How This Bangalore-Based Silk Startup Aims To Preserve Authenticity Of Handwoven Silk Sarees

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
KCR 
Birthday 
Telangana 
TRS 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X