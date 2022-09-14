On Hindi Diwas, Here're Some Prominent Wordsmiths Who Transformed World Of Hindi Literature

Every year September 14 is observed as Hindi Diwas in India, and to celebrate the day, several programs are organised in schools, colleges and offices. Annually, an effort is seen to mark the importance of the Hindi Language through which more people are made aware of the Hindi literature and Litteratures. The younger generation is also encouraged to use the language frequently in verbal and other forms of communication.



On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi as the country's official language, and it became one of the 22 scheduled languages of the country. After the recognition, the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, decided to celebrate September 14 as Hindi Diwas every year. According to reports, Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world, with over 420 million people who speak Hindi as their first language and nearly 120 million people who speak it as their second language.

This day also marks the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, who dedicated his life to making Hindi the official language of the Republic of India. In his career, he served society as an acclaimed scholar, journalist, Hindi stalwart, and as a politician of Gandhian ideology, reported Firstpost.

In rich Indian history, many legends contributed to transforming the world of Hindi literature through their words. Literature including Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Dhanpat Rai Srivastava (popular as Prem Chand), and Harivansh Rai Bachchan dedicated their life to giving something unique to the world in the form of Hindi literature.

Ramdhari Singh Dinkar

Inspired by the epic 'Mahabharata,' Ramdhari Singh Dinkar is one of the most popular Hindi writers and a pillar of modern Hindi literature. His notable works include Samdheni, Krishna Ki Chaetavanai, and Veer Rasa.

Born on September 23, 1908, Dinkar was a Hindi poet, freedom fighter, Member of Parliament, journalist, and a well-known satirist. He was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 1959 and the Padma Bhusan and Bharatiya Jnanpith in 1959 and 1972, respectively.

Dhanpat Rai Srivastava (aka Premchand)

Dhanpat Rai Srivastava, better known as Premchand, born on July 31, 1880, was one of the most popular novelists and a story writer who used to write in both Hindi and Urdu. Throughout his life, he wrote over a dozen novels, including famous works Godan, Sewa Sadan, Rangbhoomi and Nirmala.

He also used to write for magazines of his time like Saraswati, Madhuri, and Sudha. He was an active member of the team of writers in the Hindi Newspaper Jagran. To date, his novels and short stories are part of the curriculum for primary and secondary school students across the Hindi-speaking states of India.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan

A writer of the Nayi Kavita literary movement (romantic upsurge) of the early 20th century, Harivansh Rai Bachchan was born on November 27, 1907, in Uttar Pradesh. Being a poet and a writer, he is better known for his Hindi literature work in Madhushala. He also served as a poet in the Hindi Kavi Sammelan.

The government of India honoured his efforts towards Hindi literature by awarding him the Padma Bhushan in 1976. Influenced by Persian and Urdu poetry, Bachchan's works are also frequently used in today's popular culture.

Also Read: Mahadevi Varma: Poet, Educationist And Freedom Fighter Who Left Her Mark In Indian Literature