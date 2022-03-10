All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Remembering Fathima Beevis Legacy - Indias First Female Supreme Court Judge

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Twitter/ Shams Ur Rehman Alavi

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Remembering Fathima Beevi's Legacy - India's First Female Supreme Court Judge

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

8,  10 March 2022 11:24 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Hailing from Kerala, Fathima Beevi's family was her pillar of support when she moved to the big city to pursue law. Her meteoric rise from an advocate to a Supreme Court judge inspires many.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

For decades, gender equality has been a distant dream for the world. Slowly and steadily, the gap is being bridged as women's participation in certain sections of society has increased and continued doing so. An example of this is the women in the legal profession. March 10 is celebrated as International Day of Women Judges to raise awareness about the importance of gender equality in the judiciary. The United Nations (UN) emphasises the significance as it will help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 5, gender equality and empowerment.

Over the years, the Indian judiciary has witnessed a rise in female judges. They have inspired young girls to follow the path and make a difference in the country's legal system. One of them is a woman from Kerala named Fathima Beevi, who became India's first female judge in the Supreme Court, paving the way for many other women to follow suit.

An Enigmatic Personality

M Fathima Beevi's ambitions took flight with her family's support. From a very young age, her parents encouraged her to take up law in the future. She moved out of her village in Kerala at a very young age to study in Thiruvananthapuram, where she became a student at the city's Government Law College. After graduating, Fathima Beevi took the Bar Exam, which she passed with flying colours. She became the first Indian woman to get the Bar Council Gold Medal in 1950.

In the same year, she began to practice the profession as an advocate in Kollam. In a male-dominated field, seeing an Indian woman practising law in the courts was a sight to behold. Come 1958, and her rise in ranks was evident. From being a 'munsif' in the Kerala Subordinate Judicial Services to becoming a judge in the Kerala High Court in 1983, her journey took an inspirational turn when she became the first Indian female judge in the Supreme Court five years later.

Fathima Beevi's road to becoming a Supreme Court judge has inspired many young women to join the profession. However, gender disparity still exists in Indian courts that need to be worked on.

Also Read: How 'Devadasi' System Continues To Be A Problematic Tradition In Indian Society

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Supreme Court 
Women Judges 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X