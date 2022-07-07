All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kargil War Hero! Gallant Officer Vikram Batra Who Fought Bravely & Sacrificed His Life For India

Picture Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Kargil War Hero! Gallant Officer 'Vikram Batra' Who Fought Bravely & Sacrificed His Life For India

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  7 July 2022 7:04 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Param Vir Chakra, Captain Vikram Batra achieved great success through his dedication and leadership quality at a young age in the Indian Army. The country lost the gallant officer on July 7, 1999, during the Kargil war.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A gallant officer of the Indian Army, Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra, was born in a middle-class family in Ghuggar village near Palampur of Himachal Pradesh. Captain Batra was the third child of Kamal Kanta Batra, a teacher in a school, and G.L. Batra, a government school principal. His twin brother, Vishal, was born just fourteen minutes before him, and they were named 'Luv' (Vikram) and 'Kush' (Vishal). He achieved great success at a young age through his consistent dedication and leadership quality in the Indian Army.

Captain Batra's Introduction To Army

Capt. Vikram joined the Indian Military Academy, IMA in 1996 in the Manekshaw Battalion, where he completed his 19-moth extensive training. After he graduated from IMA in 1997, he was posted as a lieutenant in the Indian Army and soon commissioned into the 13th battalion of J&K Rifles (13 JAK Rif). After successful commissioning, Batra was sent to Madhya Pradesh for regimental training for one month from December 1997 to 1998 January.

Capt. Batra faced many encounters during his posting in the J&K, and he met all of them bravely. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military recognition of India, for his service in the Kargil war, 1999, where he sacrificed his life. He was martyred by the action of Pakistani troops around Point 4875 in Kargil on July 7, 1999.

'Yeh Dil Maange More'

After being posted as a lieutenant in the Indian Army, Batra was promoted to Captain during the Kargil war. On June 19, 1999, Captain Batra led the Delta Company, which was ordered to recapture the peak of 5140. The Pakistani troops were settled in the top peak, which made it challenging for the Delta company to recapture the area, reported News18. But the Indian soldiers bravely climbed up the hill and market victory by recapturing peak 5140.

In the second mission, Captain Batra was sent to an 80 degrees steep and 17,000 feet high peak 4875 along with his men. On July 7, they camped, intending to recapture it and claim victory, but it was filled with challenges as weather conditions became unfavourable and the fog spread creating issues with long vision.

The Indian soldiers led by Captain Batra didn't give up and climbed the hill to claim victory. During this time, Batra ran in front of Pakistani troops to rescue an officer and got severely wounded by several rounds of firing. The Captain couldn't survive the injury, but India successfully recaptured the peak of 4875.

Also Read: Here's Why This Fastest Growing Tech-Hub 'Bengaluru' Ranked Least Livable City In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Kargil War 
Vikram Batra 
Yeh Dil Maange More 
Indian Pak War 

Must Reads

Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Sanitary Napkins In Schools, Directs Delhi HC To Government
Bihar Teacher Returns 33-Month Salary Of Rs 24 Lakh, Says Teaching In College Is Like 'Academic Death'
Ward Councillor Abducted By Locals For Not Showing Up After Election? Old Video Viral With Misleading Claim
New COVID Variant Breakout Detected As India Reports Nearly 19,000 New Cases In 24 Hours
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X