Kargil War Hero! Gallant Officer 'Vikram Batra' Who Fought Bravely & Sacrificed His Life For India

A gallant officer of the Indian Army, Param Vir Chakra Vikram Batra, was born in a middle-class family in Ghuggar village near Palampur of Himachal Pradesh. Captain Batra was the third child of Kamal Kanta Batra, a teacher in a school, and G.L. Batra, a government school principal. His twin brother, Vishal, was born just fourteen minutes before him, and they were named 'Luv' (Vikram) and 'Kush' (Vishal). He achieved great success at a young age through his consistent dedication and leadership quality in the Indian Army.



Captain Batra's Introduction To Army

Capt. Vikram joined the Indian Military Academy, IMA in 1996 in the Manekshaw Battalion, where he completed his 19-moth extensive training. After he graduated from IMA in 1997, he was posted as a lieutenant in the Indian Army and soon commissioned into the 13th battalion of J&K Rifles (13 JAK Rif). After successful commissioning, Batra was sent to Madhya Pradesh for regimental training for one month from December 1997 to 1998 January.

Capt. Batra faced many encounters during his posting in the J&K, and he met all of them bravely. He was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the highest military recognition of India, for his service in the Kargil war, 1999, where he sacrificed his life. He was martyred by the action of Pakistani troops around Point 4875 in Kargil on July 7, 1999.

'Yeh Dil Maange More'

After being posted as a lieutenant in the Indian Army, Batra was promoted to Captain during the Kargil war. On June 19, 1999, Captain Batra led the Delta Company, which was ordered to recapture the peak of 5140. The Pakistani troops were settled in the top peak, which made it challenging for the Delta company to recapture the area, reported News18. But the Indian soldiers bravely climbed up the hill and market victory by recapturing peak 5140.

In the second mission, Captain Batra was sent to an 80 degrees steep and 17,000 feet high peak 4875 along with his men. On July 7, they camped, intending to recapture it and claim victory, but it was filled with challenges as weather conditions became unfavourable and the fog spread creating issues with long vision.

The Indian soldiers led by Captain Batra didn't give up and climbed the hill to claim victory. During this time, Batra ran in front of Pakistani troops to rescue an officer and got severely wounded by several rounds of firing. The Captain couldn't survive the injury, but India successfully recaptured the peak of 4875.

