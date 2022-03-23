Martyrs' Day: Why Bhagat Singh Hasn't Been Accorded Martyr Status Till Date?

Martyrs' Day is observed every year on March 23 to remember the three brave Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru, who were hanged to death on this day in 1931 by the Britishers.



The Martyrs Day aims to celebrate and honour these three Indian revolutionaries who gave up their lives for the cause of India's freedom struggle.



In December 1928, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru plotted the British officer James Scott's assassination in Lahore to avenge the death of freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai. In a case of mistaken identity, assistant superintendent of police John Saunders was shot dead.

One Of The Tallest Revolutionaries

Bhagat Singh, who is known as Shaheed Bhagat Singh became the symbol of the new awakening among the country's youth. He was one of the tallest revolutionaries, sacrificing his life at the age of 23. Many other freedom fighters died even younger, but Bhagat Singh was different. He was not only a martyr but also a political and social visionary.



Seventy-five years of independence have come but to date, Bhagat Singh has not got the status of a martyr under the Indian constitution.



The Central Information Commission (CIC) has often recommended to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that it should explore whether the status of a martyr can be accorded to Bhagat Singh. It has also been said that if it cannot be done, the government must give a detailed explanation, according to Business Standard.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on March 14 that the stature of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru was "far above any award or title or status" when asked why the freedom fighters had not been accorded the martyr status.

No Such Official Nomenclature

On December 8, 2021, the MHA informed the Rajya Sabha that there was no such official nomenclature as 'martyrs'.



Replying to a demand for publishing an official list of martyrs, the Punjab government claimed in 2018 that it cannot confer the status of martyr even on India's national heroes, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, The Times of India reported.



It stated that no official recognition can be given to anybody as a "martyr" as Article 18 of the Constitution does not permit conferring of any title by the state government. The demand was raised by a lawyer who had asked if the trio had been recognised as martyrs.



Meanwhile, kins of legendary freedom fighters have been demanding 'martyr' status for those who laid down their lives for the country's freedom between 1757 and 1947.

