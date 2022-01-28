Punjab's Unsung Heroes: How Bhagat Singh Avenged Lala Lajpat Rai's Death After Simon Commission Agitation?

Lala Lajpat Rai's name is etched forever in Indian history. His revolutionary ways transformed the country's political dynamics by being integral in the independence movement. Famously known as 'Punjab Kesari', he is forever remembered by the government as one of Punjab's unsung freedom fighters. However, his involvement in the Simon Commission reached a fatal end. The endless lathi-charge caused him grave injuries that caused his death.

Soon after his death, many notable revolutionaries such as Bhagat Singh joined Chandrashekhar Azad, Shivaram Rajguru, and many others took it upon themselves to avenge Lala Lajpat Rai's death. The activities that happened after immortalised them forever.

Hindustan Socialist Republican Association

The Hindustan Socialist Republican Association (HSRA) was known for its revolutionary activities and was founded by Ramprasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Sachindranath Sanyal. Its origins date back to when the Non-Cooperation Movement was called off after the violent Chauri-Chaura incident. However, as Mahatma Gandhi took the decision without consulting any of the executive members of the Indian National Congress, the suspension was strongly opposed by several nationalists.

In 1922, many young members stood against Gandhi and opposed his decision. When he refused to reverse it, it ultimately divided the Congress into two factions. While one part was a liberal group, the other formed the revolutionary party under Bismil's leadership. In 1923, a constitution was drafted with Sachindranath Sanyal's help consisting of the party's aims and objectives. It was called 'Yellow Paper Constitution' as it was printed on a yellow sheet.

Initially called the 'Hindustan Republican Association', their activities involved disrupting the British activities. One of them was the Kakori conspiracy when four members, namely Ashfaqulla Khan, Ramprasad Bismil, Roshan Singh and Rajendra Lahiri, of the organisation looted a train that was travelling to Lucknow. They were arrested and later hanged to death.

Avenging Lala Lajpat Rai's Death

Slowly and steadily, the organisation worked towards attaining freedom radically, which is different from the traditional route the Indian National Congress took. In 1928, the British formed the Simon Commission, which was named after Sir John Simon to assess the country's political scenario. However, the committee had no Indian members in it, which drew ire from the nationalists.

On October 30, 1928, the Simon Commission came to Lahore and was met by a peaceful protest led by Lala Lajpat Rai. The slogans 'Simon Go Back' were hurled at the group. The British authorities clamped down the agitation by violent lathi-charge injuring many, including Lala Lajpat Rai. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

When the matter of his death was raised in the British parliament, the authorities vehemently denied their involvement. The blatant disregard was not acceptable for the Indians. Bhagat Singh vowed to avenge his death at any cost. Along with other revolutionaries from the organisation, they plotted to assassinate James A. Scott, who ordered the lathi charge at the peaceful protestors. However, the plan backfired as they killed John A. Saunders, an Assistant Superintendent of the Police. Soon after, the HSRA put up notices, acknowledging the assassination. "JP Saunders is dead; Lala Lajpat Rai is avenged. ... In this man has died an agent of the British authority in India. ... Sorry for the bloodshed of the human being, but the sacrifice of individuals at the altar of revolution ... is inevitable," Wikipedia quotes.

