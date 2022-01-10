Why Is Adi Shankaracharya's Birthplace Likely To Become A National Monument?

All section
Why Is Adi Shankaracharyas Birthplace Likely To Become A National Monument?

History
Kerala,  10 Jan 2022 10:24 AM GMT

Adi Shankara helped compile the Advaita Vedanta and revived the Hindu Culture on the verge of decline. He was born in Kalady in Kerala in 788 C.E and disappeared in the year 820 C.E at the young age of 32.

The Chairman of the National Monuments Authority (NMA), Tarun Vijay, met the governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammed, to declare the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya in the state as a monument of national importance. After the meeting, Vijay assured that the governor had confirmed all the possible help to give due importance to the birthplace of one of India's greatest seers. NMA would prepare a detailed report on the significance of Adi Shankaracharya's birth that dates back to the eighth century and then submits the report to the Archeological Survey of India for due consideration, The Indian Express reported.

Historical Significance Of Adi Shankaracharya

Adi Shankara helped compile the Advaita Vedanta and revived the Hindu Culture on the verge of decline. He was born in Kalady in Kerala in 788 C.E and disappeared in the year 820 C.E at the young age of 32. Along with Madhava and Ramanuja, Shankara formed doctrines that followed and are respected to date in the respective sects. The trio is considered the most potent icon of the recent history of Hindu philosophy. In early November last year, Prime Minister Modi had unveiled a 13-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand.

Who Designates Monuments Of National Importance?

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) designates any monument of national importance and authorises the Central government to 'maintain, protect and promote' the site. If mandated by the Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the monument could be considered of significant historical importance. Currently, the ASI protects 3,600 monuments of national importance. Last year, the NMA also surveyed important Hindu-Buddhist monuments of the Kashmir Valley. The valley reportedly has numerous Hindu sites from the 6th to 8th century and Buddhist temples from the 3rd and 4th centuries.

