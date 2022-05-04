All section
Caste discrimination
How B R Ambedkar Legalized 40-Hour Work Week In India?

Image Credit: Unsplash

History
India,  4 May 2022 10:05 AM GMT

Dr BR Ambedkar brought the 8-hour workweek into the legal framework of the country in the seventh session of the Indian Labour Conference in Delhi in 1942. He was a labour member in the executive council of the Viceroy from 1942 to 1946.

In the pre-independent era, most Indians were employed in the unorganised market and had to devote over 12 and 14 hours of their day to their work. Since India contributed cheap labour and was the hotbed of many resources, the British left no stone unturned to churn out the maximum output from Indian workers. Until 1942, when Dr BR Ambedkar was appointed as a labour member in the Viceroy's council from1942 to 1946. He played an instrumental role in the formation and planning of irrigation and electric power development.

On November 27, 1942, the seventh session of the Indian Labour Conference was held in Delhi, where Ambedkar proposed the concept of an eight-hour work week, against the norm of 14 hours then. Moreover, Ambedkar brought about extensive reforms for women employees, like 'The Mines Maternity Benefit Act', 'Women Labour Welfare Fund', 'Women and Child Labour Protection Act', 'Maternity Benefit for Women Labour', and 'The restoration of Ban on Employment of Women on Underground Work in Coal Mines'.

India Was The First Asian Country To Bring In Insurance

India was the first country amongst its Asian counterparts to bring in insurance policies for all its working class. Moreover, he also brought in the Employees State Insurance (ESI), which caters to the workers with medical care, medical leave, physical disability caused due to injuries sustained during work, workers' compensation, and various facilities.

Till today, company policies play an essential role in keeping up with the employees' well-being. As the world progresses to debate the four-day workweek to provide a better work-life balance for its employees, one cannot ignore the immense contribution of Dr BR Ambedkar, who went out of his way to ensure that India's working class is working its due.

Also Read: 'Unsafe Working Condition For Journalists': India Slips To 150th Rank On World Press Freedom Index 2022

